THEATER CAMP's Luke Islam Takes Over Our Instagram Story Today!

Theater Camp will be released in theaters on July 14, 2023.

By: Jul. 10, 2023

Tune in to our Instagram Story today as Luke Islam takes you behind-the-scenes at the New York premiere of Theater Camp.

Luke Islam shot to national attention when he appeared on Season 14 of America's Got Talent. His rendition of "She Used to Be Mine" from the Broadway musical Waitress impressed judge Julianne Hough so much that she pressed the Golden Buzzer, sending him straight to the Quarterfinals as well as viral acclaim. Although he was eliminated from the semifinals of America's Got Talent, Luke was invited back the next year for season two of their beloved spin-off 'The Champions'. Following his success on AGT, Islam made his professional acting debut as the series regular role of Koob on the Disney+ series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. In addition, Islam starred in the Netflix musical coming-of-age comedy-drama film, 13: The Musical. While not being away filming, Luke lends his talents in supporting many different charitable organizations. Most recently, he performed in his debut solo performance that ended up selling out at 54 Below. He has performed in support of UNICEF and You Gotta Believe in New York City as well. Up next, playing the role of Christopher L, Islam will be featured in the film, Theater Camp, that is premiering July 14 nationwide in theaters through Searchlight Pictures. When not performing, Luke loves nothing more than being an audience member at any Broadway show he can attend.

Following its successful premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, Theater Camp will be released in theaters on July 14, 2023.

When the indomitable and beloved founder of a scrappy theater camp in upstate New York falls into a coma, the eccentric staff must band together with her clueless "crypto-bro" son to keep the thespian paradise afloat.

Written, starring, and produced by Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, and Nick Lieberman, the film also features Jimmy Tatro, Patti Harrison, Nathan Lee Graham, Ayo Edebiri, Owen Thiele, Alan Kim, Alexander Bello, Bailee Bonick, Kyndra Sanchez, Donovan Colan, Vivienne Sachs, Quinn Titcomb, with Caroline Aaron and Amy Sedaris.

Theater Camp is based on a short film that Platt, Galvin, Lieberman, and Gordon made in 2020. Read reviews from the Sundance Film Festival premiere here.

Ben Platt won a Tony Award for originating the title role in Dear Evan Hansen, which he later reprised in the 2021 film adaption. Platt's film credits include Pitch Perfect, Pitch Perfect 2, Ricki and the Flash, Run This Town, and Drunk Parents. Since 2019, he has starred in the Netflix comedy-drama series The Politician.

In 2017, Platt signed with Atlantic Records and released his album, Sing to Me Instead. In May 2020, a concert film, titled Ben Platt Live from Radio City Music Hall, debuted on Netflix. This November, he starred in Encores! City Center's production of Parade: the Musical with Micaela Diamond.

Noah Galvin has been seen on screen in Booksmart, Assassination Nation, and The Real O'Neals. He was seen on Broadway in Waitress and as the title role in Dear Evan Hansen. He has also been seen on the New York stage in Alice By Heart and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Molly Gordon was seen Off-Broadway as Alice in Alice By Heart. She is also known for her roles in Animal Kingdom, Life of the Party, Booksmart, and Good Boys.



