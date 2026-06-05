THE TABLE by Pink Fang Now Playing at Judson Memorial Church

Pink Fang has announced the cast and design team of the new performance work co-created by 2026 United States Artist Fellow and Pink Fang Artistic Director, New Work Mei Ann Teo and performance maker Erika Chong Shuch who also choreographs the work. Running June 5–14, 2026, at The Gym at Judson Memorial Church, The Table brings together an ensemble of performers, designers, and interdisciplinary collaborators in a visceral, image-driven exploration of desire, grief, aging, and the question of what it means to have enough.

Created through a developmental process spanning workshops, retreats, ritual practice, and ensemble-based experimentation, The Table reflects Pink Fang's continued commitment to experimental and interdisciplinary performance grounded in the artistic legacy and ethos of Ping Chong. The production emerged through a process of iterative conversation and artistic exploration between the creators, performers, and designers, shaping a performance language built through movement, image, sensation, sound, and collective inquiry. Together, this group has developed a poetic and immersive visual world where everyday objects become portals and gravity itself may shift.

The cast features celebrated performers Ching Valdes-Aran, Obie Award-winning actor and longtime collaborator with internationally acclaimed theater artists and companies; maura nguyễn donohue, acclaimed choreographer, performer, and interdisciplinary artist whose work spans theater, dance, and installation; Rami Margron, performer and movement artist working across devised theater and contemporary performance; Shannon Yu, choreographer and interdisciplinary creator; and Julia Gu, actor and multidisciplinary artist whose work bridges movement and experimental performance.

The production's design team includes set and Costume Designer Peiyi Wong, lighting designer Tuçe Yasak, projection designer Hao Bai, sound designer Justin Hicks, dramaturg Tomi Tsunoda, Production Stage Manager Daniel Nelson, Production Manager Adrienne Swan, and Line Producer Vivian Yining Cao. “The Table is a meditation on the miniscule impulses of desire of the human condition, reckoning with the lies of infinite possibility and other paradigms,” said Mei Ann Teo. “We're finding how fitting a metaphor the aging femme body is for the global ecological conundrum, and the ways in which desire and grief are interconnected. And the more we make it, the more it does not provide easy answers, but perhaps is an artistic microscope. ”

“We live in a moment that asks art to justify itself through legibility. Work is expected to carry a message, to illuminate injustice, to leave audiences with a clear orientation toward the world. To work in the legacy of Ping Chong is to remember that the artist's role is broader and stranger than that. It is to trust that an image can do what an argument cannot. It is to make work that is impressionable; porous, open, willing to carry what it cannot explain. The Table is made in that spirit. It does not ask you to arrive at a conclusion. It asks you to let your body know something before your mind does, to receive mystery as a form of meaning rather than a failure of it, said Erika Chong Shuch.

In May 2024, Pink Fang hosted an adapted Oryoki meal ritual for 125 guests at Judson Memorial Church led by Mei Ann Teo with community engagement support from Artistic Director of Engagement Sara Zatz. The communal ritual practice became an early conceptual foundation for the work's exploration of interdependence, ritual, nourishment, and collective experience.

Subsequent workshops and residencies took place at the Mercury Store in Brooklyn and the Headlands Center for the Arts in California, bringing together an evolving constellation of performers, designers, dramaturgs, and production collaborators.

Together, Teo and Chong Shuch bring distinct but complementary artistic practices to the work — Teo's contemplative and philosophical inquiry alongside Chong Shuch's choreography and visceral and physical approach to performance — creating a dynamic collaboration that shapes both the creative process and final piece. Language itself is intentionally de-centered in the work, making space for image, sensation, and multiple interpretations to coexist simultaneously.

The Table reflects Pink Fang's evolving artistic vision under its co-led leadership structure while continuing its commitment to experimentation, collaboration, and community-centered creation.

The Table is one of two new original works premiering from Pink Fang this spring alongside Memory Generation, marking the first original productions developed under the company's newly evolved artistic leadership model.

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