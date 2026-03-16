THE SUGAR HOLE Staged Reading Set for March at AMDA Studios

The first New York reading of The Sugar Hole, co-written and performed by Virginia Baeta and Amy Driesler with Tiffany Abercrombie, Drew Hope, and Tahlia Tah will be open to the public on Sunday, March 22, at 12pm at AMDA Studios.

A rent increase for a legendary lesbian bar threatens its existence, and Darcy has a plan to save it. Is the '90s-themed lesbian pageant she dreams up as a fundraiser the answer? Or do the lesbians around her have different ideas about what needs to be saved? The Sugar Hole skips through time and space-real and imagined-exploring what it means to be a lesbian in a lesbian community, the importance of spaces for queer people, and what makes someone feel they belong.

The Sugar Hole was part of Portland Center Stage's JAW Festival in July 2025, directed by Tamara Carroll. The Sugar Hole's first workshop in 2024 was funded by the Regional Arts & Culture Council (RACC). Amy and Virginia have been performing on stage together since 2006. This is the first play they've written together.

Details: Sunday 3/22 at 12pm at AMDA Studios 244-250 W. 54th Street, Studio 1006. Free admission, but limited seating. RSVP at sugarholeplay@gmail.com Runtime 90 minutes.