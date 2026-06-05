THE STUDENT BODY to Play NYC Spotlight New Works Festival for Free

The Student Body by Aaron Levy will be presented as part of the Spotlight New Works Fest at The Chain Theatre in New York City this July.

Produced by Gitelman & Good Publishers and Larry Little Theatricals, the Spotlight New Works Fest showcases new plays written for schools, colleges, and community theaters, highlighting works that combine strong storytelling with broad production potential.

In The Student Body, Krisp County is reeling from a recent school tragedy while local leadership implements increasingly over-the-top safety measures. Amid the chaos, the responsibility of saving the student body falls to newcomer and struggling wrestler Baily George.

Written for teen audiences and the adults in their lives, the play uses dark humor to explore issues of body image and identity, examining the consequences that can arise when adults attempt to protect young people without fully understanding their needs.

The cast includes Adena Brumer, Megan Cramer, Katerina Eichenberger, Emma Froelich, Michael Krebs, Aaron Levy, KP Powell, Jack Tomlinson, and Heather Welsh.

Performances will take place on Saturday, July 4 at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 5 at 4:30 p.m. at The Chain Theatre, located at 312 West 36th Street in New York City. Admission is free with RSVP.

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