THE STONEWALL INN GIVES BACK INITIATIVE Awards $5,000 In Grants

May. 30, 2019  

In celebration of The Stonewall Inn's 50th anniversary, the Inn's official charity, THE STONEWALL INN GIVES BACK INITIATIVE (SIGBI), marked the historic milestone with a kick-off event this past Wednesday, March 29th. The evening featured a special performance by Kat Cunning along with other surprise guests.

During the special evening, SIGBI awarded a $5,000 grant to the Tennessee Equality Project Foundation who, in 2019, helped defeat three pieces of anti-LGBTQ legislation. The grant will specifically fund video and public service announcements by Do Something Films which help educate and change hearts and minds in Tennessee.

Also receiving a $5,000 grant was Project Q&A, a Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Questioning (LGBTQ) organization in southeast Kansas. The funds they received will assist their organization with helping them throw South East Kansas Pride.

Grant recipients Jen Sheridan and Sabrina Torres from Do Something Films along with Brandon West from Project Q&A answered questions regarding the work they do on behalf of the LBGTQ+ communities.



