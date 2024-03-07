THE SHINING Opera World Premiere Recording Set For April Release

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lyric Opera of Kansas City will release the world-premiere recording of Paul Moravec and Mark Campbell’s opera The Shining (2016) on April 12.

Based on the iconic 1977 novel by Stephen King, the opera enjoyed a world-premiere run at Minnesota Opera in 2016, and now for the first time, can be enjoyed as a recording in both physical and digital formats.

The Kansas City Symphony and Lyric Opera of Kansas City Chorus are led by the eminent conductor Gerard Schwarz and join forces with an cast of soloists. The main role of Jack Torrance is interpreted by Edward Parks, who was part of the GRAMMY Award-winning recording of Mason Bates’ The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs, released on Pentatone in 2018.

ABOUT Paul Moravec

Paul Moravec, recipient of the 2004 Pulitzer Prize in Music, has composed over 200 orchestral, chamber, lyric, choral and operatic works. Frequently commissioned by notable ensembles and music institutions, Mr. Moravec’s recent works include the oratorios All Shall Rise, A Nation of Others, and Sanctuary Road (to libretti by Mark Campbell) premiered by the Oratorio Society of New York at Carnegie Hall.

His extensive discography spanning three decades includes six albums on Naxos American Classics. A graduate of Harvard and Columbia universities, he holds the special rank of University Professor at Adelphi University, and has served as Artist-in-Residence at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton as well as Composer-in-Residence at the American Academy in Rome.

ABOUT Mark Campbell

The Pulitzer Prize and GRAMMY Award-winning operas of librettist/lyricist Mark Campbell are among the most successful in the contemporary canon. Mark has written 41 opera librettos, lyrics for 7 musicals and text for 11 song cycles and 5 oratorios. His works include Silent Night, The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs, As One, Elizabeth Cree, Sanctuary Road, As One, The Manchurian Candidate, Stonewall, The Nefarious, Immoral but Highly Profitable Enterprise of Mr. Burke & Mr. Hare, A Thousand Acres, Edward Tulane, Unruly Sun, Later the Same Evening and Songs from an Unmade Bed.

Mark mentors future generations of librettists and composers at the American Opera Project, American Lyric Theatre and as a founding member of the American Opera Initiative. He created and funds the Campbell Opera Librettist Prize, the first award for opera librettists in the history of the art form and co-created the True Voice Award to support the training of transgender and non-binary singers. He was recently awarded the 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Opera Association.

ABOUT LYRIC OPERA OF KANSAS CITY

Established in 1958, Lyric Opera of Kansas City is one of the world’s premier regional opera companies and brings high-quality live operatic performances to the Kansas City region. Renowned for its dedication to excellence, Lyric Opera presents a diverse repertoire featuring original language productions from the traditional opera canon alongside contemporary and American operas.

Lyric Opera is committed to lifelong learning through robust education, family, and community engagement programming. Through innovative initiatives and commissions, these programs deepen humanistic connections, artistic literacy, and social-emotional learning. Lyric Opera of Kansas City remains an integral part of the cultural fabric of Kansas City and the surrounding region.