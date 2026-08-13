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THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW has extended... again!

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Featured Topic London Ticket Deals More Coverage THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW has extended... again!

The Rocky Horror Show has extended its Broadway run once again!A new block of tickets is now on sale through FEBRUARY 28, 2027, giving fans even more chances to experience the cult classic live at Studio 54.

The beloved musical phenomenon continues to pack the iconic theater with its infectious energy, outrageous humor, and unforgettable performances. As the show extends its limited engagement, audiences are eager to learn which new creatures and characters will be joining the cast for this extended run.

ALIVE ON BROADWAY / ONLY AT STUDIO 54 — BUY TICKETS today to secure your spot at this extraordinary theatrical experience. Whether you're a longtime devotee or a first-time visitor, The Rocky Horror Show delivers an evening of pure theatrical magic.

For additional show information, cast updates, and ticketing options, visit RockyHorrorShowBroadway.com.

Questions about tickets or group sales? Contact Criterion Ticketing for assistance.

OPENS THIS THURSDAY.

Buy Tickets to The Rocky Horror Show

More on this show: Video: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Cast Performs 'Time Warp' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA · 5/29/2026


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