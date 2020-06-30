THE RECEIPTS With Davon Williams Returns on Thursday, July 2

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

"The Receipts w/ Davon Williams Episode 5 "Say It Loud!" is live-streaming this Thursday 4pm EDT/ 1pm PDT at TheReceiptsWithD.com.

Garnering over 23,000 reaches, 10,000 views, and 518 follows with no paid advertising, "The Receipts w/ Davon Williams" is gaining traction while exploring institutionalized racism within our American Theatre Industry. People care!

"The Receipts" is an interactive platform where we, as a community, work together to expose inequities in the business, draft solutions, and take action through policy.

Episodes are streamed live and also cataloged at www.TheReceiptsWithD.com. However, facebook.com/TheReceiptsWithD offers a more interactive experience.

Presented by 3D Theatricals, ATB Talent, and Davon Williams LLC.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You