THE PROM Will Make Regional Premiere At White Plains Performing Arts Center

The hit Broadway musical The Prom will make its regional theatre debut at White Plains Performing Arts Center as part of the theatre's 20th Anniversary Season. The musical features a book and lyrics by Chad Beguelin, music by Matthew Sklar, and a book by Bob Martin.

The Prom made its world premiere at The Alliance Theatre, Atlanta, GA, Susan V. Booth, Artistic Director, in 2016, and played its final performance at the Longacre Theatre on Broadway on August 11, 2019 after playing 23 previews and 310 regular performances.

The National tour is currently making its way across the United States.

Four eccentric Broadway stars are in desperate need of a new stage. So when they hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town prom, they know that it's time to put a spotlight on the issue...and themselves. The town's parents want to keep the high school dance on the straight and narrow-but when one student just wants to bring her girlfriend to prom, the entire town has a date with destiny. On a mission to transform lives, Broadway's brassiest join forces with a courageous girl and the town's citizens and the result is love that brings them all together. Winner of the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical, THE PROM expertly captures all the humor and heart of a classic musical comedy with a message that resonates with audiences now more than ever.

White Plains Performing Arts Center 20th Anniversay Season

The Prom

October 7th through 23rd, 2022

Everyone's invited to the joyous Broadway & Netflix hit THE PROM! A musical comedy about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and the love they discover that unites them all. When they hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town prom, they know that it's time to put a spotlight on the issue, and themselves. See what NY Magazine calls "smart and big-hearted" and The NY Times declares "makes you believe in musical comedy again!" This show captures all the humor and heart of a classic musical comedy with a message that resonates with audiences now more than ever.

Jersey Boys

December 9th through January 8th, 2023

JERSEY BOYS follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop-music history. Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards® and Olivier Awards®, JERSEY BOYS takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom.

Including chart-topping hits like "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Dawn," and "My Eyes Adored You," which brought The Four Seasons the highest honor: induction into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame.

Miss Saigon

April 14th through May 7th, 2023

From the creators of Les Miserables, comes a musical of passion and beauty that is the most stunning theatrical spectacles of all time. Nominated for an incredible number of Olivier, Tony and Drama Desk Awards, Miss Saigon is one of Broadway's biggest hits! Adapted from Puccini's iconic opera Madam Butterfly, the musical charts the star-crossed romance between an American GI and the young Vietnamese woman who falls in love with him, a romance that plays out against the uncertainty of the Vietnam War.