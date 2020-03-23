THE PRODUCER'S PERSPECTIVE LIVE! to Feature Stephen Schwartz, Sierra Boggess, Alex Brightman & More!
The Producers Perspective LIVE! begins tonight!
Every night at 8 PM EDT, Tony Award-winning Broadway Producer Ken Davenport will have a theater maker join The Producers Perspective for a chat about how they are doing, what they are doing, and what tips they are for you on getting through, and eventually, getting back to making theater.
These episodes will be LIVE and ON VIDEO, streaming live on Facebook.
The following guests are already lined up:
Stephen Schwartz - Tuesday, March 24th
Sierra Boggess - Wednesday, March 25th
Alex Brightman - Thursday, March 26th
Rick Miramontez - Friday, March 27th
Steven Flaherty - Saturday, March 28th
Pam MacKinnon - Sunday, March 29th
Steven Sater - Monday March 30th
Jennifer Tepper - Tuesday, March 31st
Alan Cumming - Wednesday, April 1st
Leigh Silverman - Thursday, April 2nd
Sergio Trujillo - Friday, April 3rd
Jeanine Tesori - Saturday, April 4th
Anthony Veneziale
David Henry Hwang
Andrew Lippa
Lonny Price
Kevin McCollum
Zalmen Mlotek
Ryan Scott Oliver
Damian Bazadona
Drew Hodges
David Rockwell
Jack Tantleff
Al Nocciolino
John Caird
Des McAnuff
Stephen Byrd
James Lapine
The show will be presented every night of the week.
Tune in to Ken Davenport's Facebook page TONIGHT, Monday March 23rd, at 8pm ET (7pm CT / 6pm MT / 5pm PT)
www.TheProducersPerspective.com/Live.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
As part of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda's ongoing Twitter 'playoff,' Webber has posted a new video of himself singing 'You'll Be Back' f... (read more)
Watch Kristen Bell Dance to DEAR EVAN HANSEN Outside of Dax Shepard's Window As He Self-Isolates
Kristen Bell posted a video on Instagram today of herself and her kids dancing to 'Waving Through a Window' from Dear Evan Hansen for husband Dax Shep... (read more)
Video: Hugh Jackman Covers DEAR EVAN HANSEN From Quarantine
Joining the many stars entertaining fans from quarantine, the great Hugh Jackman took a seat at the piano to cover Dear Evan Hansen's 'You Will Be Fou... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays 'Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again' for Fans on Social Media
Andrew Lloyd Webber took to Twitter today to bring music to us all in a time of social distancing and self isolation. Yesterday he asked his Twitter f... (read more)
Met Opera Adds New Titles and Extended Viewing Hours For Streaming Productions
A day after canceling upcoming performances due to concerns around the coronavirus, the Metropolitan Opera announced that it would stream encore prese... (read more)
VIDEO: Rolling Meadows High School Choir Goes Virtual For WEST SIDE STORY IN CONCERT
Rolling Meadows High School Choirs in Rolling Meadows, IL, was set to perform West Side Story in Concert last night, which unfortunately got cancelled... (read more)