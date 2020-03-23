THE PRODUCER'S PERSPECTIVE LIVE! to Feature Stephen Schwartz, Sierra Boggess, Alex Brightman & More!

The Producers Perspective LIVE! begins tonight!

Every night at 8 PM EDT, Tony Award-winning Broadway Producer Ken Davenport will have a theater maker join The Producers Perspective for a chat about how they are doing, what they are doing, and what tips they are for you on getting through, and eventually, getting back to making theater.

These episodes will be LIVE and ON VIDEO, streaming live on Facebook.

The following guests are already lined up:

Stephen Schwartz - Tuesday, March 24th

Sierra Boggess - Wednesday, March 25th

Alex Brightman - Thursday, March 26th

Rick Miramontez - Friday, March 27th

Steven Flaherty - Saturday, March 28th

Pam MacKinnon - Sunday, March 29th

Steven Sater - Monday March 30th

Jennifer Tepper - Tuesday, March 31st

Alan Cumming - Wednesday, April 1st

Leigh Silverman - Thursday, April 2nd

Sergio Trujillo - Friday, April 3rd

Jeanine Tesori - Saturday, April 4th

Anthony Veneziale

David Henry Hwang

Andrew Lippa

Lonny Price

Kevin McCollum

Zalmen Mlotek

Ryan Scott Oliver

Damian Bazadona

Drew Hodges

David Rockwell

Jack Tantleff

Al Nocciolino

John Caird

Des McAnuff

Stephen Byrd

James Lapine

The show will be presented every night of the week.

Tune in to Ken Davenport's Facebook page TONIGHT, Monday March 23rd, at 8pm ET (7pm CT / 6pm MT / 5pm PT)

www.TheProducersPerspective.com/Live.





