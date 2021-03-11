Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Eyes July Return to the West End

The show's principal cast including Luke Brady, Liam Tamne, Christine Allado, Alexia Khadime and more are set to return.

Mar. 11, 2021  
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Eyes July Return to the West End

The Prince of Egypt, the new musical based on the hit animated film of the same name, is currently plotting its return to the West End.

According to Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail, the show is aiming to resume performances in a socially distanced production at the Dominion Theatre on July 1, 2021. Ticket sales begin this Friday.

The show's principal cast including Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Debbie Kurup (Queen Tuya) are set to return when the musical resumes performances.

Journey through the wonders of Ancient Egypt as two young men, raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever.

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT has music and lyrics by GRAMMY® and Academy Award®-winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell), a book by Philip LaZebnik (Mulan, Pocahontas) and features 10 brand new songs written by Stephen Schwartz, together with 5 of his acclaimed songs from the DreamWorks Animation film (Deliver Us, All I Ever Wanted, Through Heaven's Eyes, The Plagues and the Academy Award®-winning When You Believe, which was a global hit for Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey as well as a UK and Ireland chart-topping winner's single for The X-Factor).

Buy Tickets at TodayTix

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Gerard Canonico
Gerard Canonico
CJ Pawlikowski
CJ Pawlikowski
Dee Roscioli
Dee Roscioli

Related Articles
VIDEO: THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Fans Sing When You Believe Photo

VIDEO: THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Fans Sing 'When You Believe'

Londons THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Reopens Ticket Booking From November 2020 Photo

London's THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Reopens Ticket Booking From November 2020

VIDEO: THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Cast Performs Dance To The Day Photo

VIDEO: THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Cast Performs 'Dance To The Day'

VIDEO: Watch the Simcha Scene From THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Photo

VIDEO: Watch the 'Simcha' Scene From THE PRINCE OF EGYPT


More Hot Stories For You