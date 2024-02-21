THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Continue International Tour in China in 2024

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera will be continuing its international tour, opening in Shenzhen, China on July 2, 2024.

After opening in Manila, The Philippines in 2019, the international tour visited Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Israel, UAE and South Korea before being suspended due to the pandemic. The tour will then continue through mainland China to six further cities in China: Shanghai, Xi’an, Suzhou, Chengdu and Beijing with one more still to be announced. Further international dates will be announced in due course.

Leading the cast of the China tour dates will be Jonathan Roxmouth as The Phantom. As part of the international tour, Jonathan made history as the youngest English-speaking Phantom and won the Philippines’ BroadwayWorld Award for his performance. Jonathan considers returning to the role of The Phantom as unfinished business and looks forward to performing in China this year. Joining Jonathan will be Matt Leisy as Raoul. Matt is delighted to be returning to the role on the international tour.

With 130 cast, crew and orchestra members, jaw-dropping scenery, breathtaking special effects and more than 230 costumes by the late international designer late Maria Björnson, The Phantom of the Opera contains some of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s most famous and stirring music, including The Phantom of the Opera, Think of Me and Music of the Night.

About The Phantom of the Opera

Based on Gaston Leroux’s 1910 novel, Le Fantôme de L’Opéra, The Phantom of the Opera tells the story of a mysterious masked figure who lurks beneath the Paris Opera House, exercising a reign of terror over all who inhabit it. He falls madly in love with a young soprano, Christine Daaé, and devotes himself to nurturing her extraordinary talents, employing all of the devious methods at his command.



Andrew Lloyd Webber’s acclaimed musical premiered at Her Majesty’s Theatre in London’s West End on 9 October 1986, and had its Broadway debut at the Majestic Theatre on 26 January 1988, with Michael Crawford as The Phantom and Sarah Brightman as Christine. It has since won over 70 major theatre awards. The soaring score includes Music of the Night, All I Ask of You, Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again, Masquerade and the iconic title overture. Since opening, The Phantom of the Opera continues to play to full houses in London and was the longest-running show on Broadway when it closed after 35 years in April 2023. It has been seen by more than 160 million people in 46 territories and 193 cities in 21 languages worldwide and is widely considered one of the most spectacular productions of all time.



Tour Dates

Shenzhen Bay Opera 02 July – 04 August

Xi’an Shaanxi Opera House 13 August – 18 August

Shanghai Grand Theatre 27 August – 13 October

Suzhou Sishan Grand Theatre 22 October - 03 November

Chengdu City Concert Hall 12 November - 24 November

Beijing Tianqiao Performing Arts Centre 03 December – 29 December

