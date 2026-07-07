THE OUTSIDERS Original Broadway Cast Recording Hits Over 100 Million Streams

The Grammy-nominated Original Broadway Cast Recording of The Outsiders has surpassed 100 million streams worldwide across all digital platforms, and continues to be streamed over 100,000 times daily. The Tony Award-winning Best Musical The Outsiders is now in its third year on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre and continues to tour across North America. Listen to the album here!

ABOUT The Outsiders

The Outsiders features a book by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with Tony Award winner Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration & arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Tony Award nominees Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and is directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of “outsiders” battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. This thrilling new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging... and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

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