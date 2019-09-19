THE ONLY COFFEE SHOP IN THE CITY to Debut At The Hudson Guild Theater

After a melodramatic college breakup, writer Carrie leaves New York City for London to navigate the Kubler-Ross Model (DABDA) from Denial to Acceptance. An ensemble of initial strangers explore maturity, mental health, and independence both in Real Life and their imaginations - while maintaining pristine media presence, of course.

Unstable, unfiltered, unrequited love. High caffeine, low self-esteem. The Only Coffee Shop in the City, produced originally at Penn State, will be premiering in New York City with the NY Summerfest 2019 at the Hudson Guild Theater. The theater is located at 441 W. 26th Street, New York, NY 10001.The whimsical, heartfelt, dramedy and collaboration of local students, musicians, and multidisciplinary creators will run Oct. 1 at 6:15 p.m., Oct. 5 at 9 p.m., and Oct. 6 at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are available on our show page, https://newyorktheaterfestival.com/the-only-coffee-shop-in-the-city/.

Internationally award-winning writer-director, Ellis Stump, graduated May 2019 from Penn State Schreyer Honors College in Media Studies (Film) and English, with minors in gender studies, psychology, and international studies. She is currently a full-time screenwriter for a Berlin-based production company and Pace University and Actors Studio playwriting Master of Fine Arts student. Stump is an upcoming resident at the Performing Arts Academy of Prague, as winner of the Vaclav Havel Library Foundation and NYU Tisch playwriting competition. Her stories revolve around travel, identity, and empowerment.

Since 2012, New York Theater Festival has been offering local playwrights the opportunity to stage their productions in an Off-Off Broadway theater for NY Summerfest and NY Winterfest. These festivals offer cash prizes for best play or musical, best director, best actor, best music and score, most creative play and more. The Hudson Guild Theater which holds both the NY Summerfest and NY Winterfest, was unofficially founded in 1895 when Dr. John Lovejoy Elliot, organized a boxing club called the "Hurly Burlies". Over time, Dr. Elliot created various programs for boys, girls, working women, and families. These programs combined in 1897 to create the Hudson Guild. The NY Summerfest 2019 began the festival in June and will conclude the festival Oct. 6, showing over 100 productions.

For more information on The Only Coffee Shop in the City, visit our Facebook and Instagram, @theonlycoffeeshop.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You