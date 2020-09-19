THE O'LEARY THEORY Interactive Performance Comes To Your Screen
Join ARTÉMAKAR PRODUCTIONS starting October 2nd for the world premiere launch of The O'Leary Theory.
Join ARTÉMAKAR PRODUCTIONS starting October 2nd for the world premiere launch of The O'Leary Theory. Directed by rising theater star Arthur Makaryan, The O'Leary Theory takes audiences on a remarkable trip through a real time, interactive, improvised performance. The production fuses unique approaches to acting, directing and design and lets you--the audience--decide the show's outcome!
Led by family patriarch Jerry, the ill-fated O'Leary family once had it all - fame, fortune, and a hit Reality TV show, The O'Leary Theory. After the show was cancelled years ago, Jerry became estranged from his three children Gary, Rhea and Condon, and from a wife who has mysteriously disappeared. Jerry's life is in shambles. Until now that is, when a producer decides to revive the show. Now Jerry must convince his children to return and shoot a test episode--when startling revelations turn his plan upside down.
Can Jerry and his family pull off a successful test episode without falling apart emotionally? And who exactly is responsible for their traumatic past? Makaryan casts the audience as the producer, to judge whether or not The O'Leary Theory deserves a second chance. Their job is to prompt family members, stir the pot, and deliver a dramatic family reunion. As the audience decides the content of the show, the question becomes: do they fully realize the consequences of the choices they make?
Each show is performed interactively and in real time, which creates an immediate connection and an exciting sense of community between the audience and performers.
Order your tickets for The O'Leary Theory at: https://artemakar.com/tickets/
