THE NOTEBOOK to Present Post-Show Performance by Ingrid Michaelson

Following the August 23rd release of Ingrid Michaelson’s brand-new traditional pop album, For the Dreamers, Michaelson will appear live on stage at the Schoenfeld Theatre following the Tuesday, August 27th performance of her Broadway musical The Notebook for an exclusive live performance of four songs, including tracks from her new album.



Released on her Cabin 24 label, For the Dreamers marks Michaelson’s first full-length solo record since 2019. Most recently, Ingrid composed and shepherded the highly acclaimed Original Broadway Cast Recording of The Notebook on Atlantic Records, which has hit #1 on the Billboard Cast Albums Chart.



Michaelson is a force in the music industry, known for her distinctively soulful folk-pop style. Her music is released on the label she founded, Cabin 24 Records, including her gold and platinum hits, "The Way I Am," "Girls Chase Boys," and "You and I." She's scored songs for television, including “Little Fires Everywhere” (Emmy nomination) and “Tiny Beautiful Things” (both for Hulu), and was executive music producer for Apple TV+’s “Slumberkins,” creating original songs for the series. Michaelson was recently seen as a guest star in Season 3 of Netflix’s “Girls 5 Eva,” and starred in the indie film Humor Me alongside co-stars Jemaine Clement and Elliott Gould. She made her Broadway on stage debut in Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812 and recently made her Broadway debut as a composer in 2024 writing the music and lyrics for the musical, The Notebook.



The new Broadway musical The Notebook, based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the iconic film, is now playing at the Schoenfeld Theatre (236 W. 45th Street, NYC). Produced by Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch, The Notebook features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (writer and producer on NBC's “This Is Us,” The Cake). The production is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (Aida, The Wiz), with choreography by Katie Spelman (Associate Choreographer on Moulin Rouge! The Musical).



The cast of The Notebook features Tony Award-winner Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie, Dorian Harewood as Older Noah, Joy Woods as Middle Allie, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, Jordan Tyson as Younger Allie, John Cardoza as Younger Noah, Andréa Burns as Mother/Nurse Lori, Carson Stewart as Johnny/Fin. Playing various roles are Yassmin Alers, Alex Benoit, Chase Del Rey, Hillary Fisher, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Dorcas Leung, Happy McPartlin, Juliette Ojeda, Kim Onah, Charles E. Wallace and Charlie Webb.

