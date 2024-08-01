THE NOTEBOOK Cast Members Will Discuss the Show at Panel Event in Brooklyn

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cast memebrs from The Notebook: The Musical will take part in a panel in Brooklyn later this month to discuss the musical. The event will take place on August 18, 2024 at 10am at The Ripped Bodice, 218 5th Ave, in Brooklyn.

Moderated by Katherine Zofrea, the guests will discuss the musical based on the bestselling novel. Guests include Maryann Plunkett (Older Allie), Jordan Tyson (Younger Allie), Andréa Burns (Mother/Nurse Lori), and Dorcas Leung (Georgie/Others).

Tickets are $15. Click here to learn more and purchase tickets.

About The Notebook: The Musical

The Notebook is a new hit musical based on the best selling novel that inspired the iconic film. Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart, in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love.

The Notebook is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (The Wiz, Aida) and features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, book by Bekah Brunstetter (NBC’s This Is Us), and choreography by Katie Spelman.