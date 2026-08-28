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THE LOST BOYS Original Broadway Cast Recording Will Be Released on CD and Vinyl in October

On October 30, the original Broadway cast recording will be available on CD and 2LP Black and Red Vinyl.

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THE LOST BOYS Original Broadway Cast Recording Will Be Released on CD and Vinyl in October

Atlantic Records will release the physical editions of The Lost Boys Original Broadway Cast Recording featuring music and lyrics by 2026 two-time Tony Award nominees The Rescues. On October 30, the original Broadway cast recording will be available on CD and 2LP Black and Red Vinyl, with pre-orders available now HERE. The cast album is currently available on all digital streaming platforms HERE.

Produced by The Rescues (Kyler England, AG, Gabriel Mann) alongside Ethan Popp, recorded by Ian Kagey, and mixed by Richard Furch, the album features songs from the show, including “Secret Comes Out,” “Now, Forever,” “Superpower” and “If We Make It Through the Night."

The Lost Boys won 4 Tony Awards for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Shoshana Bean), Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical (Ali Louis Bourzgui), Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Dane Laffrey), and Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Michael Arden and Jen Schriever), 11 Theatre Fans’ Choice Awards (including Best New Musical and Best Original Score), 2 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards for Favorite New Musical and Favorite Featured Actress in a Musical (Shoshana Bean), the Clarence Derwent Award for most promising breakthrough performances of the season for Ali Louis Bourzgui, the Theatre World Award for LJ Benet, 2 Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding Scenic Design of a Play or Musical (Dane Laffrey) and Outstanding Lighting Design of a Play or Musical (Michael Arden and Jen Schriever), and 2 Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Scenic Design of a Musical (Dane Laffrey) and Outstanding Lighting Design of a Musical (Michael Arden and Jen Schriever).

The Lost Boys (Original Broadway Cast Recording) continues Atlantic Records’ long-running string of landmark Original Broadway Cast Recordings, including 2015’s GRAMMY Award-winning, RIAA Diamond-certified milestone, Hamilton, 2017’s GRAMMY Award-winning Dear Evan Hansen, 2021’s GRAMMY Award-winning Jagged Little Pill, 2024’s GRAMMY Award-nominated musicals, The Notebook and Suffs, last year’s GRAMMY Award-nominated Just In Time, and the recently released live recording of Tony Award-winner Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years (25th Anniversary Live at the London Palladium).

About The Lost Boys

Perfect weather. Beautiful beaches. And a charming boardwalk…as long as you ignore all the “Missing” posters. When Lucy and her two teenage sons move to town in desperate need of a fresh start, they soon uncover the darker side of this sunny coastal community. While Lucy tries to piece her family’s life back together, Michael keeps pulling away in search of belonging. As he finds connection with a local rock band and its charismatic leader, his younger brother Sam comes face-to-face with a startling reality: When night falls, Michael’s new friends are even more dangerous than they first appeared.

The Lost Boys stars LJ Benet, GRAMMY Award-winner and Tony Award-winner (and 3x nominee) Shoshana Bean (Hell’s Kitchen, Wicked, Mr. Saturday Night, Waitress), Tony Award-winner Ali Louis Bourzgui, Benjamin Pajak, Maria Wirries, Paul Alexander Nolan, Jennifer Duka, Miguel Gil, Brian Flores, Sean Grandillo, and Dean Maupin. The cast also features Ryan Behan, Grace Capeless, Mateus Leite Cardoso, Ben Crawford, Dominic Dorset, Carissa Gaughran, Ashley Jenkins, Liesie Kelly, Cameron Loyal, Pierre Marais, Mason Olshavsky, Hank Santos, Colin Trudell, DeLaney Westfall, and Pierce Wheeler.

The new musical The Lost Boys, based on the Warner Bros. Pictures film, story by James Jeremias & Janice Roberta Fischer, features direction by 3x Tony Award-winner Michael Arden (Parade, Maybe Happy Ending), a book by Tony Award-nominees David Hornsby (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” writer/EP) & Chris Hoch (A Christmas Carol), music and lyrics by 2-time Tony Award-nominees The Rescues (Kyler England, AG, and Gabriel Mann), choreography and aerial choreography by Tony Award-nominees Lauren Yalango-Grant (Parade) and Christopher Cree Grant (Parade), music supervision by 3x Tony Award-nominee Ethan Popp (Tina, The Tina Turner Musical), and orchestrations & arrangements by Ethan Popp, Adrianne “AG” Gonzalez, Gabriel Mann, and Kyler England.

Track List

  1. No More Monsters - LJ Benet, Shoshana Bean, Benjamin Pajak, Original Broadway Cast of The Lost Boys
  2. Lose Yourself - LJ Benet, Original Broadway Cast of The Lost Boys
  3. Have to Have You - Ali Louis Bourzgui, Brian Flores, Sean Grandillo, Dean Maupin, Maria Wirries, LJ Benet, Original Broadway Cast of The Lost Boys
  4. Murder Capital of the World - Miguel Gil, Jennifer Duka, Original Broadway Cast of The Lost Boys
  5. Hurt a Little - Maria Wirries, LJ Benet
  6. Time to Kill - Ali Louis Bourzgui, Brian Flores, Sean Grandillo, Dean Maupin, Original Broadway Cast of The Lost Boys
  7. The Good Part - Shoshana Bean, Original Broadway Cast of The Lost Boys
  8. Now, Forever - Maria Wirries, LJ Benet
  9. Lost Boy - Ali Louis Bourzgui, LJ Benet, Brian Flores, Sean Grandillo, Dean Maupin, Original Broadway Cast of The Lost Boys
  10. Take My Heart With You - Ali Louis Bourzgui, Maria Wirries, Brian Flores, Sean Grandillo, Dean Maupin, Original Broadway Cast of The Lost Boys
  11. Thou Shall Not… - Original Broadway Cast of The Lost Boys
  12. Hurt a Little (Reprise) - Maria Wirries, Original Broadway Cast of The Lost Boys
  13. Belong to Someone - LJ Benet, Ali Louis Bourzgui, Brian Flores, Sean Grandillo, Dean Maupin, Original Broadway Cast of The Lost Boys
  14. Secret Comes Out - Ali Louis Bourzgui, Maria Wirries, LJ Benet, Brian Flores, Sean Grandillo, Dean Maupin, Original Broadway Cast of The Lost Boys
  15. My Brother Is A… - Benjamin Pajak, Miguel Gil, Jennifer Duka, Original Broadway Cast of The Lost Boys
  16. Wild - Shoshana Bean, Paul Alexander Nolan, Original Broadway Cast of The Lost Boys
  17. Belong to Someone (Reprise) - Ali Louis Bourzgui, LJ Benet, Brian Flores, Sean Grandillo, Dean Maupin, Original Broadway Cast of The Lost Boys
  18. You Belong to Me - Ben Crawford, Ali Louis Bourzgui, Brian Flores, Sean Grandillo, Dean Maupin, Original Broadway Cast of The Lost Boys
  19. War - Maria Wirries, Original Broadway Cast of The Lost Boys
  20. Your Mom’s Boyfriend Is A… - Jennifer Duka, Miguel Gil, Benjamin Pajak
  21. Lose Yourself (Reprise) - Shoshana Bean, LJ Benet, Maria Wirries
  22. Michael - Shoshana Bean
  23. Superpower - Benjamin Pajak, Original Broadway Cast of The Lost Boys
  24. No More Monsters (Reprise) - Benjamin Pajak, Miguel Gil, Jennifer Duka, LJ Benet, Maria Wirries, Original Broadway Cast of The Lost Boys
  25. The Reckoning - Paul Alexander Nolan, Shoshana Bean, Original Broadway Cast of The Lost Boys
  26. Home (Prelude) - LJ Benet, Shoshana Bean, Benjamin Pajak, Original Broadway Cast of The Lost Boys
  27. If We Make It Through the Night - Original Broadway Cast of The Lost Boys
  28. Brother (Bonus Track) - Ali Louis Bourzgui, Brian Flores, Sean Grandillo, Dean Maupin, LJ Benet, Benjamin Pajak, Original Broadway Cast of The Lost Boys
Get The Lost Boys Tickets From $71

More on this show: Photos: THE VAMPIRE LESTAT's Sam Reid Visits THE LOST BOYS on Broadway · 6/4/2026


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