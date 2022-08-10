Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Kite Runner
Click Here for More on The Kite Runner
THE KITE RUNNER Announces In-Person $35 Student Rush Ticket Policy

THE KITE RUNNER Announces In-Person $35 Student Rush Ticket Policy

The Kite Runner runs through October 30. 

Aug. 10, 2022  

Broadway's The Kite Runner, now in performances at The Hayes Theater, (240 West 44th Street) today announced its new in-person student rush policy:

In-person Student Rush

A limited number of $35 student rush tickets will be available before each performance in-person at the box office. A valid student ID must be presented to purchase tickets at The Hayes Theater Box Office (240 West 44th Street, New York, NY 10036). Tickets will be made available when the box office opens (10am Monday - Saturday, 12pm Sunday) for that day's performance(s) only. Tickets are limited to two (2) per person. Locations are subject to availability and some seats may be partial view. Offer may be revoked at any time based on prior sales. Cash and credit cards accepted.

The online $35 rush ticket policy through TodayTix remains in effect:

TodayTix Rush

A limited number of $35 rush tickets will be available each performance day on TodayTix. Users must download the TodayTix app and "unlock" the rush program beforehand by posting about it on social media. Each morning at 9 am, rush tickets will become available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis for that afternoon's and/or evening's show. Users can set an alert to be notified when the rush opens each day. Users can request up to two tickets each, and seating locations are subject to availability.

The Kite Runner runs through October 30.




Related Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
The Kite Runner Good Again Hoodie

The Kite Runner Good Again Hoodie

The Kite Runner Brass Bookmark

The Kite Runner Brass Bookmark

The Kite Runner Key Art Tote Bag

The Kite Runner Key Art Tote Bag

The Kite Runner Logo Tee

The Kite Runner Logo Tee




More Hot Stories For You


Vineyard Theatre Announces 40th Anniversary Season Featuring Three World Premieres
August 10, 2022

Vineyard Theatre has announced the company’s upcoming 40th Anniversary Season which will include three world-premiere productions. Kicking off the season will be David Cale’s Sandra, which reunites Cale and director Leigh Silverman following the acclaimed Harry Clarke, which premiered at the Vineyard in 2017.
Canadian Stage's 2022/23 Season Kicks Off With Siminovitch Prize-Winner Olivier Choinière's PUBLIC ENEMY in September
August 10, 2022

Kicking off the 2022/23 season this fall at the Berkeley Street Theatre, Canadian Stage will present the English-language premiere of Siminovitch Prize winner Olivier Choinière's blistering and provocative PUBLIC ENEMY, in a new translation commissioned by the company from Bobby Theodore. 
DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Sam Primack Takes Over Our Instagram!
August 10, 2022

Tune into our Instagram story today as Dear Evan Hansen star Sam Primack takes you behind the scenes as he sings the National Anthem at the Mets game at Citi Field vs. the Cincinnatti Reds!
Ryan Adams Comes To The Boulder Theater In November
August 10, 2022

On the heels of very successful East Coast shows in the Spring of 2022 and a sold-out Los Angeles show in July, Ryan Adams announces an additional 18-solo tour dates in November and December 2022. These new dates are in addition to the 8-show Midwest October tour that is already on-sale, including sold out shows in Atlanta and Asheville.
The Sieminski Theater Announces Iconic Tribute Shows for Fall 2022 Lineup
August 10, 2022

The Sieminski Theater welcomes Soultown to Motown in September, Yellow Brick Road: A Tribute to Elton John and The Cast of Beatlemania in October to the stage for their upcoming fall lineup.