THE KITE RUNNER Announces In-Person $35 Student Rush Ticket Policy

Broadway's The Kite Runner, now in performances at The Hayes Theater, (240 West 44th Street) today announced its new in-person student rush policy:

In-person Student Rush

A limited number of $35 student rush tickets will be available before each performance in-person at the box office. A valid student ID must be presented to purchase tickets at The Hayes Theater Box Office (240 West 44th Street, New York, NY 10036). Tickets will be made available when the box office opens (10am Monday - Saturday, 12pm Sunday) for that day's performance(s) only. Tickets are limited to two (2) per person. Locations are subject to availability and some seats may be partial view. Offer may be revoked at any time based on prior sales. Cash and credit cards accepted.

The online $35 rush ticket policy through TodayTix remains in effect:

TodayTix Rush

A limited number of $35 rush tickets will be available each performance day on TodayTix. Users must download the TodayTix app and "unlock" the rush program beforehand by posting about it on social media. Each morning at 9 am, rush tickets will become available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis for that afternoon's and/or evening's show. Users can set an alert to be notified when the rush opens each day. Users can request up to two tickets each, and seating locations are subject to availability.

The Kite Runner runs through October 30.