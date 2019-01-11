THE JUNGLE Will Make West Coast Premiere at San Francisco's Curran Theatre

Following widely-acclaimed, sensation-stirring, and sold-out engagements in London and New York, Carole Shorenstein Hays and Sonia Friedman Productions with Tom Kirdahy today announced that the West Coast Premiere of the Good Chance Theatre, National Theatre and Young Vic production of THE JUNGLE by Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson, will take place at San Francisco's Curran this spring.

Under the direction of Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin, the strictly limited engagement begins Tuesday March 26, 2019 and will run through Sunday, May 19, 2019. Tickets for THE JUNGLE are $25-$165 and go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, with presale access available for Curran subscribers. Tickets will be available at SFCURRAN.com/jungle. $25 day-of rush tickets to THE JUNGLE will be made available through a partnership with TODAY TIX.

Meet the hopeful, resilient residents of The Jungle - the short-lived, self-governing society that emerged within a sprawling refugee camp in Calais, France. Join the residents over freshly baked naan and sweet milky chai at the Afghan Café. Take a seat where men, women and children fleeing war and persecution created a world offering warm hospitality, amidst squalor and danger. After taking London and New York by storm, THE JUNGLE arrives on the West Coast transforming the traditional proscenium theater into Miriam Buether's award-winning set design as seen in the West End. This "devastating, uplifting show" (The Guardian) is "a story we need to hear" (Time Out London).

"Thrilling... ravishing... devastating...it feels as if all the world is holding its breath. Vigorously engrossing production..." (Ben Brantley, The New York Times).

The majority of the New York cast will transfer with the production, including actors from refugee backgrounds, some of whom came through the Jungle. Full casting to be announced.

"By putting such a heartbreakingly human face on a story too often told through statistics, THE JUNGLE manages to provide us with both an incredible evening of theater and a moral imperative for our times," said Carole Shorenstein Hays. "It is precisely the show America needs right now, as we struggle mightily to harness the collective strength of our better selves. Let the dialogue begin, Bay Area."

Founded by British playwrights Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson, Good Chance Theatre works to promote freedom of expression, creativity, and dignity for everyone. Murphy and Robertson established Good Chance's first temporary theater space, an 11m geodesic dome, in the heart of the refugee and migrant camp in Calais in September 2015, where they lived for seven months before writing THE JUNGLE after the demolition of the camp.

"The Jungle was a reluctant home for thousands of people from all over the world. It was a place where people built temporary lives and communities formed out of necessity. People who visited asked why we built a theater in a refugee camp, but it's always seemed clear to us that theater should be at the center of the conversation," saidRobertson and Murphy. "We're thrilled to bring this play to West Coast audiences with its premiere at the historic Curran and look forward to sharing these timely and important stories."

"Audiences will be plunged emotionally and physically into the world of the camp in Calais-a place I have visited several times. The combination of the setting, extraordinary performances and storytelling is a real gut punch that leaves each and every audience member utterly transformed," said Sonia Friedman. "I am so happy that we have the opportunity to bring THE JUNGLE to the Curran, and retain the show's uniqueness and intimacy."

The creative team for THE JUNGLE includes Miriam Buether (Set), Catherine Kodicek (Costume), Jon Clark (Lighting), Paul Arditti (Sound), John Pfumojena(Composition), Duncan McLean & Tristan Shepherd (Video), Julia Horan CGD (Casting) and David Lan (Executive Producer).

THE JUNGLE was commissioned by the National Theatre and first presented at the Young Vic Theatre on December 7, 2017 in a co-production by the National Theatre and the Young Vic with Good Chance Theatre.

THE JUNGLE opened in the West End at the Playhouse Theatre on Saturday, June 16, 2018, presented by Sonia Friedman Productions and Tom Kirdahy, Hunter Arnoldin association with Elizabeth Dewberry & Ali Ahmet Kocabiyik, Gary & Marcia Nelson, Ushkowitz Latimer Productions, Paula Marie Black, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Michael DeSantis, 1001 Nights Productions, Rupert Gavin, Brenda Leff, Stephanie P. McClelland, Richard Winkler, Jane Cee & Glenn Redbord.

THE JUNGLE received its North American Premiere at St. Ann's Warehouse on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, a Good Chance Theatre co-production with the National Theatre and Young Vic, presented by St. Ann's Warehouse with support from JKW Foundation, Good Chance Theatre, SHS Foundation, Curtis Cravens & Martha Berry, Jolie & Gabriel Schwartz, Antonia & David Belt, Nancy & Chad Dickerson, Leyli Zohrenejad, Alexander Leff.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

