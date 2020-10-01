THE INHERITANCE Playwright, Matthew López, Signs Overall Deal with Amazon Studios
“I am incredibly excited to be partnering with Amazon Studios, alongside so many of my favorite writers and creators,” said López.
Deadline has reported that The Inheritance playwright, Matthew Lopez, has signed an overall deal with Amazon Studios.
The Inheritance opened on Broadway on Sunday, November 17th, 2019 after playing a limited engagement in the West End.
In addition to The Inheritance, Lopez wrote on Aaron Sorkin's HBO drama The Newsroom, and has been off-Broadway with The Whipping Man and The Legend of Georgia McBride. He is currently adapting The Legend of Georgia McBride for the screen with Jim Parsons attached to star and produce.
"I am incredibly excited to be partnering with Amazon Studios, alongside so many of my favorite writers and creators," López shared. "The first and last thing any artist needs is a safe place in which to create. I am grateful to the entire Amazon family for welcoming me into their home."
"Matthew is a ground-breaking talent. We have been longtime fans, but The Inheritance blew us away. His provocative, empathetic storytelling feels perfectly at home on our service," stated Albert Cheng, COO and Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios. "We're proud to welcome him to the Amazon family, and cannot wait for his future projects to captivate our Prime Video audiences worldwide."
