THE INHERITANCE Has Announced New Weekly LOBBY SERIES Audience Discussions

The Inheritance by Matthew Lopez has announced a new community engagement initiative: the "Lobby Series." For four consecutive weeks, beginning February 15, audience members with a ticket to The Inheritance PART 2 that evening are invited to join a moderated discussion in the lower lobby of the Barrymore Theatre at 6:00pm. The discussions will touch on a different theme from the play each week and will be moderated by representatives from one of the production's community partners. And, to support the lively discussion, the lobby bar will be open.

The first four "Lobby Series" topics are:

"HIV/AIDS TODAY: WHERE WE'RE AT AND WHERE WE'RE GOING"

A conversation with Kelsey Louie, Chief Executive Officer, GMHC.

Saturday, February 15 at 6:00pm.

"CRYSTAL CLEAR: ADDICTION IN THE QUEER COMMUNITY"

A conversation with Kaitlyn Murphy, Substance Abuse Clinician, and Dr. Joseph S. Ruggiero, Director, Addiction Institute at Mt. Sinai.

Saturday, February 22 at 6:00pm.

"TO THOSE BEFORE AND THOSE TO FOLLOW: INTERGENERATIONAL RESPONSIBILITY THROUGHOUT QUEER HISTORY"

A conversation with Dr. Perry N. Halkitis, Dean, Rutgers School of Public Health, and author of Out in Time: The Public Lives of Gay Men from Stonewall to the Queer Generation.

Saturday, February 29 at 6:00pm.

"NIGHTLIFE NOW: THE STATE OF THE SCENE FROM GREENWICH VILLAGE TO BUSHWICK"

A conversation with Brooklyn drag performers and nightlife personalities, Junior Mint and Brenda.

Saturday, March 7 at 6:00pm.

The "Lobby Series" will take place in the lower lobby at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 W 47th St) at 6:00pm and is open to anyone with a ticket to The Inheritance PART 2 that evening. Doors will open at 5:45pm.

ABOUT The Inheritance

In contemporary Manhattan, Eric and Toby are 30-somethings who seem to be very much in love and thriving. But on the cusp of their engagement, they meet an older man haunted by the past, and a younger man hungry for a future. Chance meetings lead to surprising choices as the lives of three generations interlink and collide-with explosive results.

Brilliantly re-envisioning E.M. Forster's masterpiece Howards End to 21st-century New York, The Inheritance asks how much we owe those who lived and loved before us, questions the role we must play for future generations, and dares us to fearlessly hold on to the wild ride called life.

THE INHERITANCE is directed by multi Olivier and Tony Award-winner Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, Netflix's "The Crown") and designed by Olivier and Tony Award winner Bob Crowley.

The Broadway cast features Jordan Barbour, Ryan M. Buggle, Jonathan Burke, Andrew Burnap, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, Tony Goldwyn, Kyle Harris, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, Carson McCalley, Tre Ryder, Lois Smith, Kyle Soller, and Arturo Luís Soria, as well as understudies Mark H. Dold, Kate Goehring, Sam Lilja, Jake Odmark, Matthew Russell, Bradley James Tejeda and Reggie D. White.

The creative team for The Inheritance includes scenic and costume designer Bob Crowley, lighting designer Jon Clark, co-sound designers Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid, and music by Paul Englishby. General Management is by RCI Theatricals. Casting by Jordan Thaler, CSA & Heidi Griffiths, CSA, Julia Horan CDG.

For more information please visit www.TheInheritancePlay.com.

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman





