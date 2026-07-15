THE INFINITE EXTENT, Sixth Bobiverse Installment, to Launch on Audible

Audible, Inc. has announced The Infinite Extent, the sixth installment in the hit Bobiverse series by Dennis E. Taylor, narrated by multiple Audie Award-winning narrator Ray Porter (Project Hail Mary). With nearly three million audiobooks sold, the latest Audible Original series installment releases on September 10, marking the 10th anniversary of the franchise. Discovered and published by Audible as an audio-first series, the Bobiverse follows a tech entrepreneur who dies, wakes up as an AI space probe, and clones himself to explore the galaxy. The series has sparked conversation about AI consciousness, identity, and what it means to boldly go where no one (and no AI probe) has gone before.

The series follows Bob Johansson, who wakes up 117 years after his death to discover his consciousness has been uploaded into a sentient space probe and launched into the great unknown. As he explores the farthest reaches of the galaxy, Original Bob becomes a legion of Bobs, encountering strange alien races, battling existential threats, and grappling with questions of AI consciousness, identity, and what it means to be post-human.

"The Infinite Extent tackles the biggest questions yet—faster-than-light travel, who built the wormhole network, and stopping a supermassive black hole from destroying everything," said Dennis E. Taylor. "Audible listeners embraced this series from the very beginning and helped make it what it is today. Hearing Ray perform it reminds me every time why this medium packs such a punch. I can't wait for fans to experience this one."

“After ten years and six audiobooks, the Bobiverse still surprises me,” said Ray Porter. “Bringing dozens of Bobs to life in audio is unlike anything else I've narrated—each one needs its own voice, its own rhythm, its own universe. Dennis has this gift for making you care deeply about characters who are technically lines of code, but they struggle, they disagree, they evolve. The Infinite Extent is the most ambitious installment yet, and I'm honored to give it a voice.”

In The Infinite Extent, the Bobs face their most daunting challenges yet: determining who built the mysterious Pan Galactic Federation wormhole network and why, investigating a derelict alien spaceship, cracking faster-than-light warp drive technology, helping tens of thousands of refugees find a new planet, and racing to prevent the supermassive black hole Nemesis from destroying the Milky Way. With geeky science, sarcastic clone banter, and pop-culture references (including plenty of nods to Star Trek and beloved sci-fi franchises), The Infinite Extent delivers everything fans have come to love, in multitudes.

"In ten years, the Bobiverse has become one of those rare series that defines audio at its best," said Rachel Ghiazza, Audible's Chief Content Officer. "Dennis asks profound questions about consciousness and what makes us human, and Ray answers them by giving dozens of Bobs distinct lives and voices—something only audio storytelling can deliver. What they've created together respects their audience's intelligence while never forgetting to entertain. With nearly three million listeners, that combination clearly works."

Ray Porter, a multiple Audie Award winner and listener favorite who has narrated more than 500 audiobooks, was inducted into Audible's Narrator Hall of Fame in 2026. His ability to give each Bob clone a distinct voice while maintaining the series' tonal balance has made him one of audio's most celebrated narrators.

The Bobiverse series, which was published first in audio as an Audible Original, has expanded beyond audio in recent years. While the series has long been available in print, Simon & Schuster began releasing deluxe hardcover editions in Fall 2025, bringing premium packaging and renewed visibility to the franchise. The series has also been optioned by Lord Miller Productions, the production company behind The Lego Movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and Project Hail Mary.

The Infinite Extent will be available exclusively from Audible starting September 10, 2026. For more information, visit www.audible.com/bobiverse.

For listeners discovering the series for the first time: resistance is futile. The Bobiverse series includes:

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