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THE GREAT GATSBY's Jonathan Young Takes Over Our Instagram Today

Go backstage at the hit musical for a two show day!

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THE GREAT GATSBY's Jonathan Young Takes Over Our Instagram Today

The Great Gatsby's Jonathan Young is taking over our Instagram today! Follow along here as Young takes our Instagram followers behind-the-scenes of the hit Broadway musical. Go backstage at the hit musical today, September 27!

About Jonathan Young

Broadway debut! National Tours: Les Misérables, Pretty Woman. Selected Regional: 1776 (Paper Mill Playhouse), Austen’s Pride (ACT of CT), An American in Paris (Westchester Broadway Theatre). TV: “The Gilded Age.”

About The Great Gatsby

The new musical features music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen. The Broadway musical features a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones) and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographer Dominique Kelley (“Mariah’s Magical Christmas Special”, “Dancing with the Stars”). 

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel comes to the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever,  The Great Gatsby. Transporting audiences to the lavish Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan.

Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it finally comes to life on the greatest American stage, through an electrifying jazz and pop-infused score, and a grand production befitting the 21st century. 

Get The Great Gatsby Tickets From $71

More on this show: Photos: Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada & Corbin Bleu in THE GREAT GATSBY · 5/22/2026



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