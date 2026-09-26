Bill Pay The Musical, Ramp’s one-night-only musical comedy about the drama of paying bills, took the stage at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre on Friday, September 25. Check out photos!

Bill Pay The Musical began with a simple belief: paying bills should not require this much drama. So Ramp made it a Broadway musical instead. The production brought Ramp’s signature sense of humor to the stage. The company has previously turned financial operations into unexpected cultural moments through campaigns including Brian's Office, Funeral for the Penny, and Brian’s Hair.

It was a show about bills and starring Bills, created for the finance leaders who make sure the bills get paid and the show goes on. The production featured original music, sharp comedy, and playful references to Ramp’s AI-powered bill pay product.

Billy Porter, Billy Zane and Jessica Vosk led the cast of the fully staged production, which featured original songs, choreography and references to Ramp’s AI-powered bill pay product. Rema Webb appeared as Rampa, with Karli Dinardo, Katie Griffith, Indya Lincicome, Drew Minard, Shannon Mullen, Cole Newburg, Will Porter and Brandon Stonestreet in the ensemble.

The show also draws on the long history of industrial musicals: elaborate theatrical productions companies once created to introduce products, motivate employees and tell their stories. Bill Pay The Musical reimagines that tradition for the AI era. Ramp CEO Eric Glyman took to the stage at the end of the show to remind audiences “AI is for finance NOT fine art.”

Bill Pay The Musical featured a book by Kevin Zak and music and lyrics by Jason Michael Snow. Keaton Wooden directed, with Ella Raymont as associate director and Antoinette DiPietropolo as choreographer. Adam Laird served as music director, and Ben Cohn was music supervisor, orchestrator and arranger.

Ramp brought fintech to Broadway for one night only with Bill Pay The Musical, a fully staged, original musical comedy celebrating Ramp Bill Pay, which played to a sold out house.

Photo Credit: Daniel Rader

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