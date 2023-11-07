THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater to Present a Relaxed Performance in December

Lincoln Center Theater will present a Relaxed Performance of The Gardens of Anuncia, directed and co-choreographed by Graciela Daniele, with book, music, and lyrics by Michael John LaChiusa. Part of a season of relaxed performances across the Lincoln Center campus, this relaxed performance will take place on Wednesday, December 20th at 2pm at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater (150 West 65 Street). Visit www.LCT.org and use code RELAX59 for $59 tickets to this special performance.



Lincoln Center Theater welcomes guests to come as they are and be their full selves. Relaxed

Performances are open to all, but designed for people with autism, sensory and communication disorders or learning disabilities. The artistic integrity of the piece remains unchanged, however modifications to social and sensory environment may be made. This structure can also be beneficial for people who are neurodivergent and anyone who finds traditional performance protocols do not work for their needs.



What to expect at a Relaxed Performance



· Guests are able to enter and leave the audience space throughout the event, as needed.

· Guests can vocalize or move throughout audience space.

· Fellow audience members are asked to create a no “shushing” zone.

· House lights adjusted so that venue is never fully dark.

· Attention to bright lights, loud noises, and surprise sensory elements, described in advance.

· Chill Out Space for guests to take a break and rejoin performance when ready.

· Visual guide, with clear instructions, shared before event.

· Noise-reducing headphones and fidgets available to borrow.



THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA, currently in previews, will open on Monday, November 20 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. The musical stars Enrique Acevedo, Andréa Burns, Eden Espinosa, Priscilla Lopez, Tally Sessions, Mary Testa and Kayln West.



Originally developed and produced at The Old Globe, The Gardens of Anuncia is inspired by the early life story of an icon of the American stage: Broadway legend Graciela Daniele. Anuncia (Priscilla Lopez) tends the garden of her country house as she reflects on her life, looking back on her girlhood in Juan Perón’s Argentina and paying homage to the family of women whose love and sacrifices allowed her to become an artist. This funny, poignant, and beautiful musical features a beguilingly romantic and tango-infused score filled with the exuberant sounds of women reveling in the joys of being alive. THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA marks the fifth collaboration between Graciela Daniele and Michael John LaChiusa at Lincoln Center Theater following Hello Again (1994), Chronicle of a Death Foretold (1995), Marie Christine (1999), and Bernarda Alba (2006).



THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA features co-choreography by Alex Sanchez, orchestrations by Michael Starobin, music direction by Deborah Abramson, and casting by Tara Rubin Casting, Xavier Rubiano, CSA. The production will have sets by Mark Wendland, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, recreated by David Lander, and sound by Drew Levy. Thomas J. Gates will be the Stage Manager.



Tickets to The Gardens of Anuncia, priced from $82 to $92, are currently available at the Lincoln Center Theater box office, at telecharge.com, or by visiting www.lct.org. A limited number of tickets priced at $32 are available at every performance through LincTix, LCT’s program for 21 to 35-year-olds. For information and to enroll, visit LincTix.org.



This fall, in addition to The Gardens of Anuncia, Lincoln Center Theater is also producing LCT3’s Daphne, a new play by Renae Simone Jarrett, directed by Sarah Hughes, currently playing through Sunday, November 19 at the Claire Tow Theater. The spring, LCT will produce Anton Chekov’s Uncle Vanya, with a new translation by Heidi Shreck and direction by Lila Neugebauer, which will begin previews on Tuesday, April 2 and open on Wednesday, April 24 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater; as well as additional productions to be announced.

