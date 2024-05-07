THE DEATH OF THE LIVING CLUB Concept Album Out Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dead Star Theatre Co has released the concept album for The Death of the Living Club with music and lyrics by Matt DeMaria. Featuring a style of music DeMaria has coined as "SNES Punk" Living Club follows Micah as she attempts to survive in a post apocalyptic world. She comes across a group that have made a cozy home inside a mall and invite her to join "The Living Club." Little does she know what real horrors await as she becomes a permanent member...

Featuring Aubrey Alvino (Baby Shark on Tour), Caroline Daniels, Kenny Doyle Jr., Delilah Jane Dunn, Erica Enriquez (Choo Choo), Viv Helvajian, Charlotte Odusanya (Audrey: The New Musical), Maggie Robinson, Evan Schmidlin, Lily Soto, Devyn White. The new musical is written by Matt DeMaria (Vincent).

The concept album was recorded at Short Stack NY in Brooklyn, NY. Featuring Griffin McCarthy (Adam and the Metal Hawks) on drums, Eitan Prouser (Coupe de Four: A Contemporary Circus Show) & Mike Kelliher on guitars, Conner Duke on bass, and Matt DeMaria on guitar and synths.

Matt DeMaria, Kenny Doyle Jr, & Alyssa Kakis (Dead Star Theatre Co) produced the album.

A limited edition CD is available for purchase here!