THE CREATIVE SOUL Podcast Explores The Intersection Of Creativity & Spirituality

Join Leya Van Doren as she sits down with multi-passionate creatives to talk about their creative process, routines & rituals, and their connection to spirituality. From Broadway performers to rising musicians, poets, painters, and writers, tune into conversations from the heart on what makes you a creative soul.

Leya Van Doren is a creativity coach, podcast host, and collector of stories and seashells. Her work centers on creativity as a tool for mindfulness and hosts creativity workshops to help creatives nurture their inner artist, break free of their creative blocks, and be in community and connection. Find her on instagram @leyavandoren

Recent Guests:

Episode 21: Madeline Sayet on Story Medicine, Indigenous Theater, and Multi-Disciplinary Artistry

Madeline Sayet is a citizen of the Mohegan Tribe and Executive Director of the Yale Indigenous Performing Arts Program. For her work as a theater maker she has been honored as a Forbes 30Under30, TED Fellow, and recipient of The White House Champion of Change Award from President Obama.

Episode 16: Kuhoo Verma on being a fully formed artist and developing new musicals

Kuhoo Verma (she/they) is an NYC based artist who has been seen at Joe's Pub, 54 Below, UCB, and countless developmental workshops. Favorite roles include Zubeida (X-Files Girl) in Academy Award Nominated The Big Sick and Velma in Dave Malloy's OCTET (Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Featured Actor). Upcoming: The film Plan B coming to HULU and a show at The Public.

Episode 12: Florrie Bagel on Embodying Your Fullest Expression and Creating as Energy Exchanges

Florrie Bagel is a songbird artist who weaves with words, music, soul and wildflowers. She created Through the Smoke, an intimate cabaret evening honoring the wit, grit and jazz in the music of Amy Winehouse. She made her Broadway debut last year in The Rose Tattoo and has performed with City Center Encores! and National Tours.

Episode 7: Alicia Albright on Going Inward, a Career on Broadway, and Mermaids

Alicia Albright is an NYC based broadway performing artist, choreographer, creator, avid traveller and theatre dance/yoga/meditation and empowerment teacher and is starting her own company called The Feed Your Soul Project. She has appeared on Broadway as an original cast member and swing in Disney's Frozen the Musical, and was also as the Dance Captain/Swing of Wicked on Broadway.

Listen here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-creative-soul-podcast/id1530398705.