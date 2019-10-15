THE 2020 BOOK REPORT Comes to The Kraine Theatre
In David Lawson's The 2020 Book Report he is a fool standing alone onstage judging people who are seeking The White House. The only qualification he has? He's read their books. Lawson's one-man show The 2020 Book Report takes a hilarious deep dive into campaign books written by ten presidential contenders.
The 2020 Book Report plays The Kraine Theatre (85 East 4th Street, NY, NY) on Friday, November 8th at 7PM as a part of the 2019 Gotham Storytelling Festival. $15 tickets available at https://www.frigid.nyc/events/2020bookreport.
For over a decade David Lawson has performed one-man shows all over New York City and across the country. He has performed on the popular storytelling shows Kevin Allison's RISK!, Mortified, and Mara Wilson's What Are You Afraid Of? and has performed on Comedy Central's Mini-Mocks.
