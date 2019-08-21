THE 2019 CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR STARRING THE RADIO CITY ROCKETTES Will Debut on November 8

The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) announced today that the 2019 production of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by Chase, will run from November 8, 2019 to January 5, 2020 at Radio City Music Hall. Beloved by generations of families and starring the incomparable Radio City Rockettes, the Christmas Spectacular is a one-of-a-kind tradition where the magic of Christmas in New York comes alive. The 2019 production features magnificent Rockettes dance numbers, stunning costumes, and immersive technology and visual effects. Tickets for the 2019 Christmas Spectacular are on sale now at Rockettes.com/Christmas.

In 2018, the Christmas Spectacular introduced both a brand-new finale scene and all-new digital projections. The finale, "Christmas Lights," begins at the conclusion of the "Living Nativity" scene, which has been performed as part of the Christmas Spectacular since its inception in 1933. The Christmas Spectacular continues to combine traditional numbers with cutting edge technology that extends the scenery beyond the stage to transport audiences from their seats right to the center of the action - from the North Pole, to Central Park, to a manger in Bethlehem.

The Radio City Rockettes are the longest-running precision dance company in America, admired for their iconic style of dance and their unity both onstage and off.

The Rockettes are unique in that each woman is an integral and equal link in the creation of The Rockettes line. Their individual talent and athleticism is unrivaled and together, they perform intricate choreography that is both graceful and powerful. Since their debut at Radio City Music Hall in 1932, The Rockettes have inspired and delighted audiences from around the world and helped fans of all ages create Christmas memories that will last a lifetime.

The dance company has appeared in some of the most prominent events in entertainment including their annual performances in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting. The Rockettes also performed at 2019 World Pride events in NYC, the 2018 MTV VMAs and the 2017 Tony Awards.

The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes is proud to be presented by Chase. Chase's commitment to the Christmas Spectacular supports this unparalleled production, which has entertained millions of families over the course of its 86-year history. Throughout the run of the show, Chase customers will have access to Chase Preferred Seating, which includes some of the best seats in the house.

Tickets start at $45 and can be purchased online at www.rockettes.com/christmas, Ticketmaster at 1-866-858-0007 or the Ticketmaster Box Office at Radio City (1260 6th Avenue between 50th and 51st streets). Box Office hours are Monday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Service charges apply to telephone, internet and box office pick-up orders. For group sales, please call 212-465-6080. Accessible and companion seats are available via the Disabled Services Department at 888-609-7599. Visit www.rockettes.com/christmas for more information. Guided tours of Radio City Music Hall are available daily. For more information, visit www.radiocity.com/tours.





Related Articles