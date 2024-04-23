TENET Vocal Artists Concludes 23/24 Season With Bach's Mass In B Minor This June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Vocal Artists – the acclaimed early music ensemble led by Artistic Director Jolle Greenleaf – concludes its 2023/24 Season with J.S. Bach's Mass in B Minor at St. Jean Baptiste on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 7:30 pm.

TENET concludes not only a triumphant season but also its decade-long exploration of J.S. Bach's oratorios performed unconducted and chamber-style. Led from the keyboard by frequent collaborator Jeffrey Grossman, TENET Vocal Artists is proud to feature a cast made up of a majority of woman-identifying performers.

Artistic Director Jolle Greenleaf shares, “Performing the music of J.S. Bach is always a pleasure, and wrapping up our survey of Bach's major oratorios with Mass in B Minor is an organizational high point. A tour de force to organize and execute, this performance is the culmination of a decade of offerings in honor of J.S. Bach's incredible oratorios. For this particular concert, we have engaged an incredible lineup of vocalists and instrumentalists, and we are excited to highlight the many talented women in our midst as part of our 2023-2024 series theme celebrating music by, for, and about women. It is important to note that we are offering this monumental work at a time when audiences crave comfort, connection, and musical beauty. As our 15th series draws to a close, our organization is very aware of the struggles facing our world and we hope to offer moments of peace and joy whenever possible.”

J.S. Bach's masterfully crafted Mass in B Minor is widely acknowledged to be among his greatest works. Composed just one year before his death, Bach likely never heard a full performance of the work as it strayed from the traditional Lutheran setting by including the Credo, Sanctus, and Agnus Dei movements in addition to the Kyrie and Gloria. The mass features much-celebrated solo vocal and instrumental movements alongside dazzling choruses for voices and orchestra.

The concert will be recorded and made available to watch with purchase from June 15–August 15, 2024.

On June 2, 2024, many of the vocalists and select instrumentalists will travel to Frankfurt, Kassel, and Cologne Germany for a tour celebrating its 15th anniversary season and in honor of the conclusion of its survey of Bach's major oratorios. TENET will perform music by Claudio Monteverdi, Heinrich Schütz, Dieterich Buxtehude, Johann Hermann Schein, Matthias Weckmann, Luigi Rossi, and more from June 2-9, 2024. More information can be found here.

Concert Information

J.S. Bach's Mass in B Minor

Saturday, June 1, 2024 at 7:30 pm

St. Jean Baptiste | Lexington Avenue at 76th Street | New York, NY

Tickets: Range from $15-$120

Link: https://tenet.nyc/b-minor

J.S. Bach: Mass in B Minor

About TENET Vocal Artists

Preeminent New York City-based early music ensemble TENET Vocal Artists has won acclaim for innovative programming, virtuosic singing, and command of repertoire that spans the Middle Ages to the present day. Under artistic director and soprano Jolle Greenleaf, TENET's highlights from recent seasons include performances of J.S. Bach's Magnificat, St. Matthew Passion, St. John Passion, Christmas and Easter Oratorio and motets, Handel's Messiah, a tour of the UK to honor Thomas Tomkins, original theatrical performances of music by, for, and about 17th-century Italian women as well as Charpentier's Les plaisirs de Versailles, and programs exploring medieval repertoire. TENET's highly praised Green Mountain Project offered performances of Claudio Monteverdi's Vespers of 1610 and other Vespers for a decade, culminating in a finale performance in Venice, Italy in January 2020.

TENET Vocal Artists performs at Carnegie Hall, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Caramoor, Columbia University, Yale University, and numerous other venues in and around New York City. Further afield, TENET Vocal Artists has performed at the Festival Casals de Puerto Rico, Berkshire Bach Festival, Cambridge Early Music Festival, Connecticut Early Music Festival, Costa Rica International Music Festival, Montreal Baroque Festival, and many other festivals and prominent locations throughout the United States, Latin America, and Europe. Learn more at www.tenet.nyc.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Taylor Photography