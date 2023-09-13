TEACHING A ROBOT TO LOVE Adds Zachary A. Myers, Travis McElroy, And More To The Cast

Zachary A. Meyers (A Strange Loop) and Travis McElroy ("My Brother, My Brother and Me" podcast) join the cast of Teaching A Robot to Love. The performance will be on Sunday, October 15th at 7pm at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036.

Other cast members include Grant Evan (Little Shop of Horrors), JJ Maley ("Command Z"),Murphy Taylor Smith(A Transparent Musical), and Emerson Mae Smith (Love in Hate Nation). TEACHING A ROBOT TO LOVE is written by Laser Webber and E. Aaron Wilson, Directed by Mack Brown, and Music Directed by Mo Yeh.

A heartwarming, queer, musical retelling of Frankenstein is coming to New York for the first time. TEACHING A ROBOT TO LOVE will premiere at The Green Room 42 with an all-star cast. TEACHING A ROBOT TO LOVE follows a group of hopeful interns in the big tech city of Nanotropolis, looking for their big break with tech genius billionaire Mr. Norton Norton. Mary Coral and her mad scientist roommate Faun end up making an extraordinary "sales" robot, Marsh, who quickly grows beyond its initial design. With competitors Lavender and Billy in hot pursuit of the revolutionary AI, the group learns that change can be good, billionaires are bad, and all you really need in life is friends, cheese, and hedgehogs.

You can learn more about the performance here. Industry guests can contact gm@incontrera.com for more information about this project and available tickets. For more information about Teaching A Robot to Love and to hear some demos, visit thedoubleclicks.com/musical.

Grant Evan most recently appeared in The Wiz at Fulton Theater as well as Off Broadway in Little Shop of Horrors (Ronette). They have previously appeared in Five Guys Named Moe at the Fulton Theater, The Baker's Wife Off Broadway with J2 Spotlight (with casting by Stephen Schwartz), Scouts the Musical, Man 1 in Songs for A New World at the Limelight Theatre and Lilies, or the Revival of a Romantic Drama- Off Broadway. They currently reside in New York City. IG: TheGrantEvan

JJ Maley (they/he/ze) is a performer, producer, writer, director, and consultant. Recently, JJ starred in Command Z directed by Steven Soderbergh with other cast including Michael Cera, Roy Wood Jr, Liev Schreiber, Chloe Radcliffe and Zoe Winters. Other performing credits include "Love Bomb", Becoming Eve, They Died of Their Wounds, and Esther Updates Her Book. Producing credits include A Strange Loop (Tony Award), Indecent (Tony Nomination), What the Constitution Means to Me (Tony Nomination), and Be More Chill. JJ performed with We Will Slay at UCB with Lou Gonzalez. For more visit jjmaley.com.

Zachary A Myers is a recent NYC transplant by way of Arkansas. She recently made her Broadway debut in 2022 where she understudied the roles of Thought One & Thought Two in the Tony Award & Pulitzer Prize winning musical A Strange Loop. Some of their other notable credits include: Head Over Heels at Richmond Triangle Players, Dylan Mulvaney's 365 Days of Girlhood Live, Emojiland The First National Tour and the highly anticipated live pro-shot, and Angel in Rent at Tulane Summer Lyric. "Much Love to Jhonika & Stacy who are my biggest supporters!" and a special thank you to Clear Talent Group. Trans rights are human rights! IG: @zacharyamyers

Emerson Mae Smith is an actress, writer and artist based in Brooklyn. She is a frequent collaborator with her siblings and takes an interest in unusual queer stories. She originated the role of Kitty Minx in Joe Iconis' LOVE IN HATE NATION.

Murphy Taylor Smith is an actress and musical theatre composer/lyricist. Regional: A Transparent Musical (Centre Theatre Group dir. Tina Landau) Web: Cancellation Island (Topic Studios), Bedlam: The Series (Bedlam). Music/Lyrics: Elektric, a trans woman-centered retelling of the Oresteia; RADIO: A Musical Ghost Story, a lesbian horror/romance film. The RADIO original soundtrack and her latest single Monster are available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music. Her music and lyrics have been heard at Feinstein's/54 Below, Green Room 42 and other venues throughout NYC. @msmurphysmith murphytaylorsmith.com

Travis McElroy spends most of his professional time either hosting a podcast (My Brother, My Brother and Me, The Adventure Zone, Shmanners), adapting his podcasts into NYT best selling graphic novels, or streaming on Twitch. In his leisure hours, he loves spending time with his amazing wife Teresa and his two incredible children in their home town of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Mack Brown (Director) is a Boston-Born Brooklyn-Based butch. Mack loves to build large sharp musicals, text-heavy comedies, and plays where miracles happen in kitchen-sink worlds. (jack & the beanstalk vibes) Mack was the Roundabout Directing Fellow for RTC's 2022-23 season, a member of the third cohort of the Roundabout Directors Group, and has been an associate and assistant director on and off Broadway. Most summers, they serve as an artistic producer and director at The Summer School for the Performing Arts in Massachusetts, and their Boston accent always comes back.

Laser Webber (book, lyrics, music) is a trans musician, performer, and author. His music "challenges the patriarchy, champions marginalized voices, and finds emotional resonance in everything from robots to breakfast foods." He has toured the US, Australia, and Europe as front person of the Doubleclicks, and has racked up over 4 million Youtube views amongst their large and beautiful grassroots audience. The Doubleclicks released 5 Billboard-charting albums. Laser co-wrote the musical "Teaching a Robot to Love," a sci-fi story about the trans experience, with E. Aaron Wilson, and "A Shark Ate My Penis," an autobiographical solo show which one Pick of the Fringe at Hollywood Fringe in 2023 and will be featured at the renowned Edinburgh Fringe Festival this August.

E. Aaron Wilson (music) is very active in the musical comedy community in L.A., performing in many live shows, videos, and podcasts. Currently, he is the music director for the musical improv ensemble, Magic To Do at Upright Citizens Brigade. As a film and TV composer, his work has been featured in ads for Fabletics, VH1, The History Channel, and Discovery. He can be seen in the upcoming seasons of Play it By Ear and Make Some Noise streaming on Dropout.tv.

Mo Yeh (Music Director) is an orchestrator, arranger, copyist, and app developer with a passion for queer and Asian-American musical theatre. Their current projects include Eli Cohen's new musical, The Chosen One, and their thesis musical, Cicada 3301. Professionally, Mo has worked as a music director and orchestrator at the Polyphone Festival of New and Emerging Musicals at the University of the Arts and Chicago Music Theatre Festival. They have also served on the music team for projects at Paper Mill Playhouse, New York Stage and Film, Timber Lake Playhouse, Transcendence Theater Company, Paramount Theatre (Aurora), and The Tank. Mo is a proud alumnus of BerkleeNYC and Northwestern University. They currently work with Roundabout Theatre Company as an IT analyst. When not in a theater, Mo loves disc golf, D&D, escape rooms, and board games.