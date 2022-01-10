TCG Books Publishes EURYDICE by Sarah Ruhl

Theatre Communications Group has announced the publication of Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl. Eurydice was originally published by TCG Books in The Clean House and Other Plays in 2006 and is now available as a stand-alone edition. The play received its world premiere at Madison Repertory Theatre in the fall of 2003, followed by productions at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in 2004, Yale Repertory Theatre in 2006, and Second Stage in 2007, among many others.

A reimagining of the classic myth of Orpheus through the eyes of its heroine. Dying too young on her wedding day, Eurydice journeys to the underworld, where she reunites with her beloved father and struggles to recover lost memories of her husband and the world she left behind.

Sarah Ruhl's fifteen plays include the Pulitzer Prize finalists The Clean House and In the Next Room (or the vibrator play), also nominated for a Tony Award. Her awards include a MacArthur Fellowship, and her book of essays 100 Essays I Don't Have Time to Write was a New York Times Notable Book of the Year. Eurydice, named one of the 25 best American plays of the past 25 years in 2018 by the New York Times, was developed into an opera with music by Matthew Aucoin, and performed at The Metropolitan Opera in 2021. Her most recent book, Smile: The Story of a Face, was published in 2021 by Simon & Schuster. Ruhl teaches at the Yale School of Drama, and lives in Brooklyn with her family.

TCG Books are exclusively distributed to the book trade by Consortium Book Sales and Distribution, an Ingram Brand. Phone orders: 866-400-5351. Individuals may call 212-609-5900 or visit their online bookstore at https://shop.aer.io/tcg.