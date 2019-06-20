TBT: Celebrating Sarah Stiles' Birthday!

Today we're celebrating the birthday of two-time Tony nominee Sarah Stiles! In honor of the occasion, we're throwing it back her opening night in the Tony-nominated play Hand to God alongside her co-stars Steven Boyer, Geneva Carr, Marc Kudisch, Michael Oberholtzer, and of course Tyrone the Puppet. Check out all the footage below!

Sarah can currently be seen in her Tony-nominated performance as Sandy Lester in Tootsie at Broadway's Marquis Theatre. She has also been seen on Broadway in Hand to God, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Avenue Q, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. She has performed at the Alliance Theatre in Steel Magnolias and at Shakespeare in the Park in Into the Woods. Her Off-Broadway credits include Hand to God, Vanities, and The Road to Qatar.

The hilarious and provocative Hand to God centers on shy, inquisitive student Jason, who finds an outlet for his burgeoning creativity at the Christian Puppet Ministry in the devoutly religious, relatively quiet small town of Cypress, Texas. Jason's complicated relationships with the town pastor, the school bully, the girl next door and-most especially-his mother are thrown into further upheaval when Jason's hand puppet Tyrone-once soft-spoken-takes on a shocking and dangerously irreverent personality all its own. As Tyrone's influence over Jason steadily grows, Hand to God explores the startlingly fragile nature of faith, morality, and the ties that bind us.

Hand to God received five 2015 Tony® Award nominations including Best Play, Direction of a Play (Moritz von Stuelpnagel), Actor in a Leading Role in a Play (Steven Boyer), Actress in a Leading Role in a Play (Geneva Carr), and Actress in a Featured Role in a Play (Sarah Stiles).

The show opened to rave reviews on April 7, 2015 at Broadway's Booth Theatre (222 West 45th Street), and was previously presented in New York City at Ensemble Studio Theatre in 2011 and Off-Broadway by MCC Theater in 2013. The Broadway production closed on January 3, 2016 before transferring to the West End's Vaudeville Theatre on February 5, 2016.

Hand to God's original Broadway cast featured Steven Boyer as Jason/Tyrone; Geneva Carr as Margery; Marc Kudisch as Pastor Greg; Sarah Stiles as Jessica; and Michael Oberholtzer as Timothy.





