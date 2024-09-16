News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

TADA! Youth Theater Announces 2024 Musical Theater Fall Semester Classes

Classes run September 28th through December 17th.

By: Sep. 16, 2024
TADA! Youth Theater Announces 2024 Musical Theater Fall Semester Classes Image
TADA! Youth Theater has announced after-school and weekend Fall Semester Musical Theater Classes for students, ages 4 to 12, from September 28, 2024 through December 17, 2024.

Classes are divided by age groups and take place at TADA! Youth Theater at 15 W 28th Street, 3rd floor, (between Broadway & Fifth Avenue) in Manhattan. Young people Gotta Sing! Gotta Dance! Gotta Act!

Students will engage in musical theater training, learn vocals and choreography to upbeat Broadway Songs, benefit from one-on-one attention and solo opportunities and experience ensemble-based instruction by professional NYC Teaching Artists while making connections with new friends.  The final class will culminate in a live performance for an audience of invited family and friends.

To register for Fall Semester Classes, please visit https://tadatheater.com/fall-classes/

TADA! FALL SEMESTER MUSICAL THEATER CLASSES:  September 28, 2024 through December 17, 2024 for 10 sessions

Musical Theater Minis, Ages 4-5, on Mondays from 3:45PM-5:15PM.

Jazzy Juniors, Ages 5-7, on Saturdays from 10AM-11:30AM & Ages 6-8 on Mondays from 3:45PM-5:15PM.

Rising Stars, Ages 8-12, on Wednesdays from 4:00PM-5:30PM & Ages 8-12 on Saturdays from 12:00PM-1:30PM. 

TADA! is a unique Drama Desk award-winning nonprofit youth theater that produces original musicals for children, teens, and family audiences. TADA! offers a free, year-round, pre-professional training and positive youth development program for members of the Resident Youth Ensemble of TADA! (RYET), talented youth ages 8-18; musical theater classes/camps for the public; as well as musical theater residencies in NYC schools and community centers. TADA!'s high-quality work enhances young people's self-confidence and creativity which develops advanced skills in leadership, communication, responsibility, collaboration, and problem-solving skills that help with growing up and are essential to their success both in school and in life.





