TABOO 20th Anniversary Concert Announced at London Palladium

Everything's Taboo!

The Boy George musical, Taboo, has a 20th anniversary approaching and to celebrate, a one night only reunion concert has been announced at the London Palladium this winter!

According to Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail, much of the show's original company and later casts of musical will assemble to celebrate 20 years of Taboo on January 30, 2022.

The evening will raise funds for Terrence Higgins Trust, the UK's leading HIV & sexual health charity, and Shelter, an organization rallying the country to end the housing emergency.

Taboo is a stage musical with a book by Mark Davies Markham (extensively rewritten for the Broadway production by Charles Busch), lyrics by Boy George, and music by George, John Themis, Richie Stevens and Kevan Frost.

Set in an abandoned London warehouse, the partly imagined story of a group of club 'names' set in the location of what was the city's most fashionable nightclub, the now-legendary Taboo (1985â€"87) of the title, which was the creation of Leigh Bowery. Boy George is featured as one of the club's regulars, but in reality, George rarely attended. The show also focuses on George's life prior to and after achieving fame.