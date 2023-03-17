Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Symphony Space Will Host FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Sing-Along

The Sing-Along will be held Sunday, March 19 at the Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre.

Mar. 17, 2023  

Symphony Space has just announced that it will host a Fiddler on the Roof Sing-along this Sunday, March 19.

Warm up your vocal chords for this special singing-encouraged screening of the beloved 1971 film, Fiddler on the Roof. Featuring unforgettable songs including "Tradition," "If I Were a Rich Man," and "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," this lavishly produced, life-affirming film about Tevye and his family will warm up your winter and have you singing "To Life" all the way home.

The film stars Chaim Topol, who passed away earlier this month, as BroadwayWorld previously reported.




