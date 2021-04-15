Symphony Space Announces Upcoming Music Events

Symphony Space has announced upcoming music events including an evening of folk and bluegrass with Leyla McCalla & Jake Blount.

Get full details here:

Multi-instrumentalist Leyla McCalla pulls inspiration from stories and traditional folk music recordings, and weaves them into her music, reflecting her life as a Haitian-American raised in New York City, and living in New Orleans. Through song, and in conversation with clawhammer banjo player and Folk Alley host, Brad Kolodner, McCalla shares an extraordinary evening of music and insight into her work.

WHEN: Thursday, April 22 at 7:30pm ET (Available on demand through May 6)

WHERE: Online

TICKETS: $15

TO ORDER: symphonyspace.org or (212) 864-5400



Award-winning banjoist, fiddler, and singer Jake Blount, a 2020 recipient of the Steve Martin Banjo Prize, specializes in the music of Black and indigenous communities in the southeastern United States, the regional style of Ithaca, New York, and highlights the experiences of queer people, and people of color in his work.

Through song, and in conversation with folklorist, and clawhammer banjo player Brad Kolodner, Blount shares his unique style, and gives an unprecedented testament to the voices-paradoxically obscured yet profoundly ingrained-in the Appalachian music tradition.

WHEN: Thursday, May 6 at 7:30pm ET (Available on demand through May 20)

WHERE: Online

TICKETS: $15

TO ORDER: symphonyspace.org or (212) 864-5400

MORE INFO