Symphonic Distribution Announces Tunji Afonja as New Lead Creative Executive

Quick off the heels of their expansion into Africa, leading music distributor Symphonic Distribution has announced the hiring of their new lead Creative Executive Tunji Afonja. As the former Chief Digital Officer at Mavin Records, Tunji's extensive experience in driving digital innovation, specifically as it pertains to Afrobeats, will help in further expanding Symphonic's international reach. Having been a software provider, creative consultant and project lead for household names like DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Kevin Hart, Rema and others, Tunji's impressive marketing experience has helped generate viral music campaigns, garnering a total of 5B views worldwide. At Symphonic, Tunji will explore unique ways to work with creators across the world while helping Symphonic push the boundaries of music distribution and marketing. He will also be providing strategic advice to company leadership, reporting directly to Symphonic CEO Jorge Brea.

"It is an amazing opportunity to join Symphonic. I am thankful to Jorge for giving me this unique opportunity to be radically creative with goal of achieving game changing success" - Tunji Afonja

Having very recently announced their partnership with legendary producer Dallas Austin and his distribution company D.A.D, Symphonic continues to expand its capacity to work with different genres both domestically and on a worldwide scale. African music brings innovative sounds, rhythms and lyrics to the global music landscape and the last ten years has seen Afrobeats grow into one of the world's most popular genres. The umbrella term for contemporary pop music in West Africa, Afrobeats mixes rap and R&B with syncopated dancehall rhythms and local genres. Numerous artists from Snoop Dogg to Drake have experimented with the genre and Tunji's focus will be on creating collaborations between artists in Africa and the US as well as other territories that can serve well to create new and emerging content.