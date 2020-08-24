Sydney Lucas and Eli Tokash Host TAKE A BOW Podcast
Guests include Anthony Rosenthal, Jen Rudin, Michael Cerveris, Taylor Trensch and more.
Tony and Grammy nominated actress, Sydney Lucas, and Broadway and TV veteran, Eli Tokash, both began their careers as young child actors. Now teenagers, they are teaming up to provide listeners with weekly entertainment to share their industry experiences and expertise through Take A Bow! A podcast geared towards fellow lovers of the arts and entertainment. Take A Bow will walk audiences through life in the entertainment industry, as well as discuss various topics with all different types of guests: top actors, directors, musicians, child wranglers, tutors, and more.
Guests include Anthony Rosenthal, Jen Rudin, Michael Cerveris, Taylor Trensch, Max Von Essen and more.
Check out episodes below!
For more episodes visit: https://broadwaypodcastnetwork.com/podcast/take-a-bow-podcast/
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking: The Tony Awards Will Air Digitally This Fall
Ready or not, here comes Tony! Tony Award Productions announced today that they will present the American Theatre Winga??s 74th Annual Tony Awards dig...
Photo Flash: See the First Photos of Jim Parsons, Matt Bomer, and More in THE BOYS IN THE BAND Movie
Netflix has released the first look at the upcoming BOYS IN THE BAND adaptation. The 1968 play by Mart Crowley was revived on Broadway in 2018 for the...
Institute for American Musical Theatre Names Colin Hanlon New Head of Film and TV in Fall 2020
New York Citya??s Institute for American Musical Theatre has announced Colin Hanlon as the new head of IAMTa??s Film & TV classes for its two-year tra...
VIDEO: Watch a PIPPIN Reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE
Stars in the House continues today (8pm) for a PIPPIN Reunion with Charlotte d'Amboise, Rachel Bay Jones, Terrence Mann, Andrea Martin and Matthew Jam...
James Lapine Will Release a New Book, 'Putting It Together', About the Creation of SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
James Lapine will release a new book about the creation of the musical Sunday in the Park with George....
Broadway Jukebox: 50 Songs to Get You Back To School-Ready!
Break out your books and get your pencils sharpened. Summer is over and it's officially back to school season. While the way you study might be slight...