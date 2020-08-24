Sydney Lucas and Eli Tokash Host TAKE A BOW Podcast

Guests include Anthony Rosenthal, Jen Rudin, Michael Cerveris, Taylor Trensch and more.

Tony and Grammy nominated actress, Sydney Lucas, and Broadway and TV veteran, Eli Tokash, both began their careers as young child actors. Now teenagers, they are teaming up to provide listeners with weekly entertainment to share their industry experiences and expertise through Take A Bow! A podcast geared towards fellow lovers of the arts and entertainment. Take A Bow will walk audiences through life in the entertainment industry, as well as discuss various topics with all different types of guests: top actors, directors, musicians, child wranglers, tutors, and more.

