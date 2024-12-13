News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Sutton Foster to Perform at New York Philharmonic Spring Gala and Concert

The performance will take place on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

By: Dec. 13, 2024
The New York Philharmonic will hold its annual Spring Gala and Concert on Tuesday, May 6,
2025, at the Wu Tsai Theater, David Geffen Hall. Sutton Foster — the two-time Tony Award–winning actress and singer — will appear as the soloist, performing from her Broadway catalogue. Michael Rafter, another Broadway veteran who is a longtime collaborator of Foster’s, will make his NY Phil debut conducting the Orchestra; the program will be announced at a later date.

This year’s Gala honors philanthropists Gurnee and Marjorie Hart and celebrates 50 years of Mr. Hart’s loyal service on the NY Phil’s Board of Directors.

Gala events will include a cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m. on the Leon and Norma Hess Grand Promenade; the concert, which begins at 7:00 p.m.; and a seated dinner, attended by the artists, immediately following the performance, also on the Hess Grand Promenade. Gala dress will be cocktail attire. The Gala Co-Chairs are Kristen and Alexander Klabin and James L. and Margo M. Nederlander.




