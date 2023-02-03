Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sutton Foster Returns to Cafe Carlyle This Spring

Performances will take place May 23 â€“ June 3 at 8:45pm.Â 

Feb. 03, 2023 Â 

Tony Award-winning actress, singer, and dancer, Sutton Foster, returns to CafÃ© Carlyle with her all new show this Spring. Performances will take place May 23 - June 3 at 8:45pm.

Sutton was most recently seen on the Broadway stage starring in an acclaimed turn as Marian Paroo in the Broadway revival of The Music Man, opposite Hugh Jackman at The Winter Garden Theatre. Her performance earned her seventh Tony award nomination as well as the coveted 2022 Drama League Distinguished Performance Award.

Learn more and book tickets here.

The golden age of New York cabaret comes alive each night at CafÃ© Carlyle. With an authentic Manhattan backdrop and a soundtrack that is classic cabaret, CafÃ© Carlyle is known for headlining incredible talents.

Learn more about the venue and check out the performance schedule here.



