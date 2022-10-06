Susan Egan Reveals Bell's Palsy Diagnosis; Anneliese Van Der Pol & Sarah Uriarte Berry to Perform as 'Belle' on Tour

Susan Egan, who has been performing on tour with Disney Princess - The Concert and was set to star in its fall 2022 leg, has revealed that she has had to pull out of the tour due to being diagnosed Bell's Palsy.

She revealed her diagnosis in a post on Facebook, and shared that Anneliese Van Der Pol & Sarah Uriarte Berry would be starring as Belle.

Hi friends. So, this past week I was diagnosed with Bell's Palsy (cute right? Belle!) - a temporary condition which paralyzes one side of the face. I'm told it's triggered by a virus, and it seems we have one of those lurking about. I should make a full recovery, but like Justin Bieber (good company!), who announced a similar condition, I'm unable to perform at this time, and thus will not be on tour with Disney Princess - The Concert this fall. I will of course continue in my role as executive producer, alongside my amazing partners, working daily behind the scenes to bring you an absolutely incredible production!

As a producer, I'm thrilled to announce that performing in my stead, we have TWO incredible Belles! @anneliesevanderpol (already scheduled to perform for 5 of the 8 weeks of tour) will come in 2 weeks earlier than planned to play performances Oct 28-Dec 10. You know & love her as 'Chelsea Daniels' on the hit @disneychannel sitcom That's So Raven and Raven's Home, and of course she was Broadway's final Belle in Beauty and the Beast! She was on the last leg of our tour and is an audience favorite! We are also SO lucky to have @iamsarahuriarteberry joining the cast for the first week, Oct 20-26! Sarah was the VERY FIRST Belle in the stage show at Disneyland (!) and was Broadway's SECOND Belle. She and I actually performed the role at the same time: Sarah was on Broadway when I was in the Los Angeles company! She's also starred on Broadway as Cinderella at New York City Center, 'Eponine' in Les Miserables, 'Franca' in The Light in the Piazza for which she earned Outer Critic & @dramadeskawards nominations for Best Supporting Actress, and many more! Fun fact: Sarah was my college roommate and sings high Cs in her sleep - I kid you not!

Rounding out the princess cast are three more incredible Broadway stars: @christyaltomare (Anastasia, Mamma Mia), @izzymccalla (Aladdin, The Prom), and @syndeewinters (The Lion King, Hamilton) as well as my producing partners, Fairy Godfairy @brauhala and Prince @adamjlevy . Find us in 40 new cities starting October 20! Tickets at www.disneyprincessconcert.com.

2022 Tour Dates



SEPTEMBER



5 - St. Paul, MN - Minnesota State Fair

13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah State Fair

OCTOBER



20 - McAllen, TX - McAllen Performing Arts Center

22 - Dallas, TX - State Fair Music Hall

23 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

29 - Little Rock, AR - Robinson Center Music Hall (on-sale June 24)

30 - Baton Rouge, LA - Baton Rouge River Center Theatre

NOVEMBER



1 - Macon, GA - Macon City Auditorium

2 - Sarasota, FL - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

3 - Jacksonville, FL - Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

4 - Tallahassee, FL - Ruby Diamond Concert Hall

5 - Birmingham, AL - Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex

6 - Huntsville, AL - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

8 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

9 - Pensacola, FL - Saenger Theatre

11 - St. Petersburg, FL - Mahaffey Theater

12 - Miami, FL - Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County

13 - Melbourne, FL - The Maxwell C. King Center

14 - Evans, GA - Columbia County Performing Arts Center

15 - Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theatre

16 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theatre

17 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

19 - Reading, PA - Santander Performing Arts Center

20 - Brookville, NY - Tilles Center's Concert Hall

25 - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric Theatre

26 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts*

27 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center

28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

29 - Athens, OH -- Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium

DECEMBER



1 - Branson, MO - The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts

2 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

3 - Sioux City, IA - Sioux City Orpheum

4 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

6 - Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre

7 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace

8 - Oshkosh, WI - Menominee Nation Arena

9 - Miwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

10 - St. Louis, MO - Fabulous Fox*