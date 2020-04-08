Sunny Showtunes: We're Livin' It Up Inside With HADESTOWN

We here at BroadwayWorld know that sometimes social-distancing can get you down. With the theatre industry at a standstill, many of us are craving some trademark musical theatre merriment to keep our spirits up while keeping ourselves and others safe.

Each day, we're picking an optimistic Broadway anthem to cure your isolation blues. If there were ever a time to take these messages to heart, it's now. Just because Broadway is dark, doesn't mean our days have to be!

So try not to get worried and join us for a few minutes each day to hear the people sing, put on a happy face, and remember that the sun will come out tomorrow...and all that jazz.

On the road to hell there was a lot of waiting. In our case it's waiting until we can go outside again. One could say that our plight quite similar to that of Persephone from the Tony-winning Best Musical, Hadestown. Spending six months bringing harmony to nature on Earth and six months way down by her husband's side, nature child Persephone dutifully does her time down below and cherishes each and every day living it up on top when the spring comes. Though we might be in the Hadestown phase of our own life cycle right now, there's no reason we can't make like Persephone and radically accept our situation while celebrating every chance we get.

Be your own Lady of the Indoorground and live it up inside today with Persephone and the gang from Hadestown!





