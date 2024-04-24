Studio Wayne McGregor Reveals Resident 6 Artists

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Studio Wayne McGregor has announced the launch of Resident 6, its year round artist residency programme for next-generation artists pushing the boundaries of dance, movement and physical intelligence, unveiling the six artists who will inaugurate the programme: Bullyache, Sam Chester, DK Fashola, Rebecca Evans, Rowdy SS and Tyroneisaacstuart.

Through a rigorous nomination and selection process, Studio Wayne McGregor has assembled a cohort of outstanding emerging artists whose practice, both individually and collectively, transcends the limits of contemporary dance, performance, and physical intelligence, and who will benefit from Studio Wayne McGregor's focus on the body and the digital innovation at the heart of its network. The Resident 6 artists will each receive mentorship from Wayne McGregor, £5,000 in development funding, unprecedented access to Studio Wayne McGregor's full spectrum of dedicated staff and spaces, and an unparalleled national network of creative and digital partners. The Resident 6 programme will support these emerging artists' goals and ambitions to make, research, experiment, collaborate and share work without limits, while catalysing fresh perspectives, new synergies and unexpected directions for the whole Studio Wayne McGregor community.

‘The future of dance is in danger. Young dance artists are struggling to make and present their work and experiment with newforms of communication through and with the body. As national and international funding and commissioning channels deplete, the opportunities for fresh voices with new methodologies to shift the status quo are becoming invisible, muted. As a creative community, we need to take action, to share our financial and practical resources whilst capitalizing on our experience and creative equity to empower, nurture, mentor and champion this critical and multiple new wave' - Wayne McGregor

These six shape-shifting, future-facing artists, the inaugural Resident 6, are united in their creative rigour and endeavour to challenge physical conventions. Studio Wayne McGregor is committed to fostering, nurturing and supporting the artistic careers of these exceptional individuals.