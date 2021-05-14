Student Blogs to Check Out This Week - Changing Your Major, Building Your Tool Box, & More!

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more.

Read some of the top blogs from this week below!

Check out more Student Blogs here! And don't miss a single blog by following our Instagram and liking our Facebook page!

Want to join our student blogger team for the summer? Applications are now open! Deadline to apply is Wednesday, May 26 at 11:59pm ET. Learn more HERE.

Student Blog: One Size Does Not Fit All

Student Blogger: Alexandra Curnyn

Excerpt: "Ugh, that costume looks horrible on you. See, right around your stomach, you can't hide anything! Take it off. It's awful." I stood in the middle of the theatre under the relentless, beaming stage lights during our tech week 'costume parade' and looked down at my shimmery dress (stomach pudge included, but not too prominent), which matched many of the other ensemble girls'. I began to process these verbal wounds to my teenage, fragile ego, and after a few moments, I wanted nothing more than to hide in the wings until closing night.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Changing My Major

Student Blogger: Danielle Urban

Excerpt: If I have any advice to anyone who wants to switch their major, if you're unfamiliar with the major, take the intro class with a really good teacher, and ask them questions, be persistent with the class, because you never really know what's going to happen when you change your major.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Building Your Tool Box

Student Blogger: Claudia Quintero

Excerpt: Hi there! I am glad you opened this blog and I am so happy I get to write one more week sharing my experience as a Musical Theater College Student. People often say to me that they have curiosity about how our classes are and they often ask me if my training really helps to become a 'good performer'. My answer to this is... First of all being a 'Good Performer' is subjective, not everyone has the same concept to it.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Broadway Community Forum

Student Blogger: Madison Moore

Excerpt: Saturday, May 8, I had the chance to attend and speak at the Broadway Community Forum. I was fortunate enough to be given a platform to speak about my experiences being autistic in theatre, and I thought I would share my transcript of the speech here.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: What They Don't Teach You In Film School (But Brooks Elms Will)

Student Blogger: Bea Mienik

Excerpt: Brooks Elms, filmmaker and WGA screenwriter, just sold a script to be executive produced by Brad Peyton (SAN ANDREAS). He's rewriting a script by an Oscar-winning writer. And, in the last year, he's also fallen deeply in love with helping other writers.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: You Have Always Been My True North

Student Blogger: Caiti Ho

Excerpt: It has been a little over three weeks since the release of Netflix's Shadow and Bone, now is the time to share my thoughts and appreciation. I loved the books all of them. They were amazing in every way. I love fantasy and the Grishaverse was so fun and beautiful. Beautiful characters and beautiful storylines. So, obviously when I found out about the adaptation, I was super excited.