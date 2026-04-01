Student Blog: The Things That Make It Work

As my year has started to come to an end, I’ve been reflecting on how I’ve managed my time and grown throughout these busy months. I’ve started to notice the little routines and habits that help me stay grounded even as things get crazy. Being in a BFA program means my days rarely look the same, because sometimes, they’re packed with classes, rehearsals, and quick breaks, and other times I barely have a moment to catch my breath. I definitely don’t have it all figured out, but I’ve discovered a few ways to keep myself grounded.

One of the most important lessons I’ve learned this year is how to take actual breaks. And I mean a REAL break, not the type where I’m still thinking about what’s next and everything I still have to do. I love cooking, watching a comfort show, or just being in my room without feeling like I need to

Relaxing night in!

multitask or solve everything at once. Quiet nights have also become so important to me, whether I’m cleaning, journaling, or calling friends and family. That, for me, is a game-changer and a chance to slow down and refill my well. It’s not about having a perfect routine, but about giving myself permission to take a break and breathe before jumping back in to do it all again the next day.

Another big thing I’ve learned is when to say no. In a program where it can feel like you should always be doing more, it’s really easy to overextend yourself. I’ve started to recognize when I’m feeling tired versus when I actually need to take a step back. Sometimes, choosing to rest my body and mind when I need it actually helps me stay present in the things I do commit to. At the same time, I’ve also realized how important it is to stay connected to people. Spending time with my friends and having plans to look forward to is often what helps me get through hard weeks and days, and for my people, I am so grateful!

Getting some air after a long day of classes!

I’ve also really started to appreciate doing little things on my own. Getting coffee, going out to lunch, or finding a place to sit and write has really become a way to decompress outside of my everyday routine. And whenever I can, I try to get out and see theatre. It’s a different kind of reset for me to be able to watch and take things in without any “assignment” attached to it, and it often reminds me why I love doing what I do so much.

None of my routines are perfect or even fully intentional. They’ve really just developed over time for me, and they are guided by the pace of my BFA program and my life as well. I’ve realized that my routines make things just a little easier to manage every day in a program that can be super draining at times. As I start thinking about the next year, I don’t feel like I need to start all over. I just want to keep paying attention to what works, what doesn’t, and keep growing with those changes.