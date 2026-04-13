Student Blog: Talk Broadway To Me

From Playbills to Podcasts, to what would become the greatest journey of my life. Broadway, to me, has always been more than a stage. It is a heartbeat. It is the hush before the curtain rises, the sounds of the overture, the kind of magic that turns strangers into family in the span of a single song. There is something timeless about it, something that wraps around you and quietly says you belong here. It is where stories breathe, where dreams take shape under bright lights, and where I found not just a passion, but a home. A whole new world that somehow felt like mine all along.

One of the many things about theater that has always fascinated me is the people. Being an actor myself, I have always wondered what each individual's journey was like to get to the stage. I think about this often. When you see any type of theater production, there is always a curtain call after the show is done. Each cast member has a moment to stand center stage and take their bow. As you watch them, you are seeing a dream come true right before your eyes. But what you do not see are the countless sacrifices, the risks, the years of training, and the relentless hard work. You do not see the journey that exists long before that final bow.

This beautiful thought stayed with me, and it led me to make it a personal mission within theater to focus on the journeys and the stories of those we have the privilege of watching grace the stage. Little did I know that this idea would grow into something so meaningful and change my life. So, armed with nothing but this singular thought, a head full of questions, a deep love for theater, and my computer and a ring light, my podcast The Inspiration Show was born. Broadway and National Tour actors from all over the world joined me, from their homes, their Broadway theaters, and their tour stops across the country, simply to talk. We talk about their journeys, their inspirations, their love for theater, and the paths that led them to where they are today and the shows they are a part of. And in those conversations, something deeper began to unfold. I found myself learning not just about careers, but about people. About the moments that shaped them, the risks they took when the outcome was uncertain, and the quiet persistence it takes to keep going in an industry built on both rejection and hope. There is a quote from Hamilton that always stays with me: “Who lives, who dies, who tells your story.” These interviews became my way of helping tell those stories. Because I believe so deeply that when we hear the truth behind the journey, it changes something in us. Especially for the next generation of theater performers who are often told that dreams like these are too big, too unrealistic, or too far out of reach. These stories prove otherwise. They remind us that every person we see on stage once stood where they stand now, wondering if it was possible too. They show us that there is a path, even when it feels impossible to see, and that behind every bow is a story worth hearing and a dream worth chasing.

Hearing these stories week after week has been one of the most transformative experiences of my life. These were the people who inspired me as I sat in the audience, from cast recordings I would blast in my headphones, from Playbills I would study long after the curtain had fallen. And suddenly, they were sitting with me, sharing the very real, very human stories behind the performances that once felt almost otherworldly to me. I heard about the regional theater productions they participated in, their first time seeing a musical, auditions that did not go as planned, the jobs they did not book, the moments of doubt that nearly made them walk away, and the unexpected turns that led them exactly where they were meant to be. I learned that behind every performance is a lifetime of work, resilience, and belief in something that was not always guaranteed. As a performer myself, hosting this podcast changed the way I see my own journey. It reminded me that the path is not meant to be linear, and that uncertainty is not a sign to stop but often a sign that you are still determined to become. It gave me a deeper sense of connection to this art form, not just as something I love, but as something I am living and growing within. Most of all, it changed my understanding of possibility. It made my dreams feel both more grounded and more alive. Because if there is one thing I have learned through every conversation, it is that every performer I speak to once stood exactly where I stand now, wondering if they would make it too. Beyond the interviews, many of these individuals have become a meaningful part of my life. Spending time with them before seeing their performances, sharing meals before or after shows, and the moments and hugs at the stage door are all moments I cherish. This podcast, which stemmed from a singular thought, has become the heartbeat of my life and has created genuine connections that extend beyond the conversations themselves. What began as interviews has grown into a community and, truly, a theater family that I deeply value and feel grateful to be part of. Each guest on the podcast remains a profound source of inspiration in my journey and, in many ways, an important part of my theatrical family.

Another branch of my podcast, Broadway Bites, grew naturally from this same desire to connect on a more personal level. In this segment, I sit down with Broadway and National Tour performers, we go through a series of questions, and after each one, we share a Canadian snack together. As someone from Toronto, Canada, New York City has become my home away from home. There is something incredibly special about bridging these two worlds, bringing a piece of where I come from into the heart of Broadway. Through Broadway Bites, the conversations continue, but in a lighter, more intimate way, where food, laughter, and storytelling come together to create a deep sense of connection.

At its core, this journey has always been about listening. Listening to the stories behind the spotlight, the humanity behind the performance, and the paths that led each artist to where they are today. These conversations have shown me that inspiration is not one-sided, but something shared between storyteller and listener. By learning these stories, we not only honor the people who tell them, but we also make space for the next generation to believe in their own. It is in these exchanges that theater continues to live, grow, and connect us all.

And that is why I will always say, talk Broadway to me.