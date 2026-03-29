Student Blog: Script Analysis -- Tip of the Iceberg

As a theatre major, I obviously have to read a lot of plays for classes. Adding this on top of my feminist and social justice-based lens, my analysis of shows often contrasts with my classmates’ views. This article will discuss a few of them from an analytical lens, and I’ll add my comments about the messaging and tactics (with as few spoilers as possible).

Doubt: A Parable by John Patrick Shanley. This show takes place in a Catholic school in New York in 1964. The action revolves around Sisters James and Aloysius trying to figure out the truth about the relationship between Father Flynn and one of their students, who happens to be the only Black student in the school. This young boy can be thought of as the unseen main character, as all of the action revolves around him and his situation. As someone in the educational field, it was hard to read about the characters refusing to talk to the child since they assumed he would lie. I have always been taught to believe the child in a situation of this sort, and have learned ways to read between the lines of what people may say in place of the truth.

The Minutes by Tracy Letts. This show revolves around a town council meeting in which the newest councilman (Mr. Peel) has returned after a week - long hiatus for his mother’s funeral. Upon returning, he realizes that Mr. Carp, a colleague, has been removed from the council. Peel spends the rest of the show trying to uncover the truth about why Carp has been removed from his position, and ends up finding out even darker truths about how this council works. Although many of my classmates were annoyed by many of the characters rambling and being off topic, I thought this detail was nicely executed, since I have been in many classes and meetings where everyone talks over each other and it’s almost impossible to get a word in. SPOILER HERE: It was also an interesting discussion once it was revealed that this council was hiding the racist history of the town. It changed from a goofy, slightly annoying piece about older, presumably white people arguing and being ableist, to a piece criticizing the erasure of history, especially in governmental settings.

Light Years Away was developed with La Jolla Playhouse for their 2019 POP Tour. This show was written to encourage discussions and introduce theatre to young audiences. This show takes place in a not-too-futuristic Earth where it is slowly falling apart. The three main characters are fifth graders assigned to create a video about why they should be able to move to this other planet. Ida, the ambitious girl, is trying to live up to the expectations and knowledge levels that her mother possesses. She’s smart, but is seen as “too much” and doesn’t have the stage presence needed for the video, but this new planet is her dream. Leo is the one who has no clue what he wants to do in his life. His parents are rich and famous, and he keeps himself busy while trying to determine his future. He acts as the director of the film. And finally, Cal. She is a tech wiz, building computers and creating graphics to improve the video. However, she has personal reasons for why she can’t leave Earth. Throughout the show, the characters learn friendship, collaboration, and learn to trust each other with their secrets. Since this was written to appeal to youth audiences, the show is meant to be somewhat interactive, allowing audience input on the competition, and having its main characters be relatable for all ages.