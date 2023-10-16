Student Blog: Navigating Post-Break Guilt

Learning how to combat negative thoughts after returning from a break

By: Oct. 16, 2023

POPULAR

SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date
Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows Photo 2 Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Revival Officially Opens; What Did the Critics Think Photo 3 Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 4 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard

STUDENT CENTER - BLOGS
Click Here for More on STUDENT CENTER - BLOGS
Student Blog: Navigating Post-Break Guilt

While filming my college auditions, I promised I would take a break from training and preparing for auditions once my prescreens were done. I had gone from a conservatory program directly into intensely training and filming all of my college prescreens. I needed to listen to my body, take a step back, and reset once my applications and auditions were submitted. In full honesty, my idea of a break still includes attending dance class and voice lessons every week. But, I planned to lighten up on the at-home practicing and catch up on some much-needed rest.

All this to say, I am now on the other side of this “break” and getting back into my usual training has been more challenging than I suspected. I knew I was not going to be instantly performing at the level I was at when I decided to ease up on my practicing, so I wasn’t shocked by my slight physical setback. I was, however, surprised by how mentally challenging coming back from a break has been. I have experienced a lot of guilt and feeling like I need to “make up for the time I lost.” I had to fight with my thoughts to not be mad at myself for taking a much-needed break. 

As I started to find myself regretting the break, I took a step back to think about the situation logically instead of emotionally. I thought back to why I decided I needed a break in the first place. I reminded myself of how exhausted and burnt out I was feeling. I knew if I hadn’t eased up on practicing and listened to my body, I would feel worse now than I did before my break. With all emotion aside, taking a break was a logical, smart decision for me. 

In the performing arts industry, I feel as though there is this notion that you always have to be doing something. There is this expectation that you should be constantly working on a new project or toward a new goal. This creates the myth that performers should feel guilty for doing “nothing.” But the truth is, this “nothing” can be just as productive as any “something.” The next time you are struggling mentally when coming back from a break, remind yourself why you took the break in the first place. Chances are, you needed that break. I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again: never feel guilty for listening to your body.



RELATED STORIES

1
Student Blogs This Week - Audition Day Experiences, Study Break Tips, and More Photo
Student Blogs This Week - Audition Day Experiences, Study Break Tips, and More

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more. Finding the joy in rejection, favorite theatre moments, a letter to college friends, New York Fashion Week, a love of Shakespeare, learning to say no, and more-- read the latest from our college student bloggers!

2
Student Blogs This Week - Poetry and Theater, Senior Year Excitement, and More Photo
Student Blogs This Week - Poetry and Theater, Senior Year Excitement, and More

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more. Portraying Cinderella, an interview with a theatrical producer, and more-- read the latest from our college student bloggers!

3
Student Blogs This Week - Dealing with Burnout, Maintaining Vocal Health, and More Photo
Student Blogs This Week - Dealing with Burnout, Maintaining Vocal Health, and More

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more. An actor turned Assistant Stage Manager, planning a student-run cabaret, and more-- read the latest from our college student bloggers!

4
Student Blogs This Week - Discovering a New Passion, Looking Ahead to Summer Theatre, and Photo
Student Blogs This Week - Discovering a New Passion, Looking Ahead to Summer Theatre, and More

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more. The joy of Avenue Q, a return to normalcy, and more-- read the latest from our college student bloggers!

From This Author - Student Blogger: Ellie Weaver

Student Blog: Relearning How to LearnStudent Blog: Relearning How to Learn
Student Blog: What I'm Listening ToStudent Blog: What I'm Listening To
Student Blog: Stepping Outside Of My Comfort ZoneStudent Blog: Stepping Outside Of My Comfort Zone
Student Blog: Preventing Performer BurnoutStudent Blog: Preventing Performer Burnout

Videos

Watch a Disney on Broadway Mashup on GMA With HERCULES & More Video
Watch a Disney on Broadway Mashup on GMA With HERCULES & More
Photos/Leslie Odom, Jr. Hosts BROADWAY FOREVER Concert Video
Photos/Leslie Odom, Jr. Hosts BROADWAY FOREVER Concert
Stars Walk the Red Carpet of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Opening Night Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Opening Night
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central DAPHNE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You